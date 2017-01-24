True Influence Announces Craig Weiss as Chief Operating Officer

Craig Weiss, COO, True Influence We are delighted to promote Craig at this critical juncture in True Influence’s evolution. We look forward to leveraging his impressive expertise in transforming data into marketing intellience to take True Influence to the next stage of our rapid growth.

True Influence, the leading Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and technology company, announced today that it has promoted Craig Weiss as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Craig has 20 years’ experience in the design, technology development and management solutions for lead generation programs. In this role, Craig will play an integral part in expanding True Influence’s footprint into new markets in Europe and Latin America.

Brian Giese, Chief Executive Office of True Influence made the announcement in the following statement:

“We are delighted to promote Craig at this critical juncture in True Influence’s evolution. We look forward to leveraging his impressive expertise in transforming data into marketing intellience to take True Influence to the next stage of our rapid growth. We've seen increased sales for each quarter for more than the past five years while Craig has been with us because of tactics such as behavioral targeting, email and online marketing, account-based marketing for technology market leaders.”

Craig’s promotion comes at a time when the company’s ABM fact-based innovation has earned acclaim for InsightBASE™, True Influence’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform that monitors millions of companies’ surge indicators across the internet providing intelligence for B2B marketers. InsightBASE ensures key content reaches customer targets when they are ready to buy.

Craig will lead the expansion of the InsightBASE Customer Success Team to provide onsite deployment of the InsightBASE solution, while also bringing together the world’s largest supply of Intent Signals to fuel InsightBASE.

Short-term goals for the new Chief Operating Officer will include growing the company’s Success Center into a 24 hours a day, five days a week operation, serving all customer and internal support needs. Additional goals will feature the expansion of True Influence’s Named Account Customer Success Team.

Commenting on his appointment, Craig said “When I joined True Influence, we were a small demand generation provider. Over the past five years, we have evolved into an industry leader in Account-Based Marketing. With talented professionals spanning 4 countries and a 13.5-hour time difference, we are proud to have delivered on over 99.9% of our orders while continually raising the bar in high quality performance.”

About InsightBASE™

InsightBASE™ is a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Platform which monitors and curates online behavioral signals to facilitate marketers with the identification and engagement of prospects. A crucial features that sets InsightBASE apart, is that it operates ahead of the curve, so that marketers can receive email alerts of prospect interest in near real-time and perform direct marketing outreach.

About True Influence

True Influence is the market leader in B2B targeting and innovative fact-based account marketing. Its clients include Google, IBM, TimeWarner, and Oracle, among others. To learn more about TrueInfluence, InsightBASE, or to request a product demonstration, visit: http://www.trueinfluence.com.