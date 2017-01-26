Auour Instinct Strategies Added to Fidelity’s Separate Account Network

Auour is proud to announce that the Instinct™ family of strategies have been added to Fidelity's Separate Account Network (SAN). Starting at the beginning of 2017, registered investment advisors utilizing Fidelity's custodial services can now access the next generation of downside protection core investment offerings.

"At the request of a national financial advisory firm, Auour's ETF-based investment strategies have been added to one of the leading networks of investments solutions available to family offices, independent broker dealers and registered investment advisors situated all over the country," stated Robert Kuftinec, managing principal of Auour. “Advisers can leverage Fidelity’s Wealthscape platform to easily access the institutional quality we aim to provide in the five Instinct strategies available.”

In addition, the firm has added Fidelity as a custodian available to the direct clients of Auour. Fidelity Clearing and Custody Services is one of the largest custodians in the US with over $5 trillion in assets under advisement as of the end of 2016.

About Auour

Auour Investments (pronounced “our”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, is an innovator in regime-based investing and offers individuals, institutions, and financial advisors a range of investment strategies delivered through ETF-based portfolio construction techniques. Auour’s mission is to maximize Transparency, Trust, and Total Return by applying over six decades of collective experience within leading financial institutions. To learn more about Auour’s innovative approach to market risk detection, please go to http://www.auour.com.

