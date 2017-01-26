SyferLock GridGuard “SyferLock now provides users of OpenIAM with a device-less alternative for two-factor and multi-factor authentication," added Cardell.

SyferLock Technology Corporation (http://www.SyferLock.com) today announced a technology alliance with OpenIAM and has proven interoperability of SyferLock’s GridGuard™ two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions with OpenIAM’s open source identity and access management (“IAM”) solutions. SyferLock’s software-based authentication solutions now provide stronger access controls for OpenIAM’s IAM solutions, without the need for hardware tokens and without mobile device dependency like SMS-based solutions.

“We continue to expand the platforms that SyferLock can integrate with. We are pleased that SyferLock’s software-based authentication solutions are now interoperable with OpenIAM’s solutions,” stated Chris Cardell, CEO of SyferLock. “SyferLock now provides users of OpenIAM with a device-less alternative for two-factor and multi-factor authentication. SyferLock’s user friendly authentication solutions are easy to deploy with OpenIAM’s solutions,” added Cardell.

“OpenIAM is committed to ensuring our identity and access management solutions can easily integrate with a range of secure, cost-effective authentication options,” said Ameet Shah, VP of Product Marketing for OpenIAM. “Collaborating with SyferLock provides another choice for two-factor and multi-factor authentication that is ready to integrate with our open source IAM solutions.”

SyferLock’s GridGuard delivers two-factor and multi-factor authentication utilizing patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into secure one-time passwords or PINs (“OTPs”). SyferLock’s flexible, adaptable solutions enable enterprises to cost-effectively address strong authentication across a range of use cases and with a range of platforms.

For more information about SyferLock’s software-based two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions, or for information about becoming a SyferLock Sales Partner, contact us at sales[at]syferlock[dot]com or +1 855.793.3756.

About OpenIAM, LLC

Founded in 2008, OpenIAM is a comprehensive Identity and Access Management infrastructure that provides a strong security foundation to provision users and authenticate and authorize access to enterprise systems. The OpenIAM product suite has been built from the ground up to provide a cost effective, easy to use IAM solution without the issues found in offerings that have grown largely through acquisitions and legacy systems. The company’s products are being used by mid to large organizations in a variety of industries including: Government, financial services, telecommunications, education, healthcare, manufacturing, publishing, and retail. The OpenIAM ecosystem also includes systems integrator partners in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

About SyferLock Technology Corporation

SyferLock is a provider of next-generation token-less OTP authentication solutions. SyferLock offers an innovative software-based alternative to hard tokens, smart cards and other authentication solutions. SyferLock delivers two-factor and multi-factor authentication utilizing patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into device-less one-time passwords/PINs (OTPs). Increasingly, enterprises are turning to SyferLock and its superior software-based authentication solutions to strengthen security, eliminate hardware tokens and to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). SyferLock serves organizations worldwide in a number of markets including Utilities/Energy, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Banking/Financial Services, Government and Media/Entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.syferlock.com.

