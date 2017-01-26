Lemur™ is now available for Innovapptive!

Critigen’s Lemur™ Platform brings mapping and geoenrichment of your business data to Innovapptive mobile applications. “Critigen is pleased to bring Innovapptive customers an easy-to-integrate and to maintain packaging of years of Critigen experience adding Esri maps to EAM mobile work management tools,” said Jeff Haight, Critigen CEO. “Lemur makes mobile offline GIS for work management a reality for a broader market.” With the power of business-centric mapping, Lemur brings systems of record together on a map to provide real workers with the information they need, whenever and wherever the job requires.

Innovapptive continues to innovate to lead the mobile applications industry and deliver rapidly configured and deployed apps to its customers. “Partnering with Critigen to bring Interactive ArcGIS mapping to mWorkOrder provides our customers with the strongest offering for disconnected mobile GIS in the market,” said Hari Kamineni, CEO and Co-founder at Innovapptive. Innovapptive customers will be able to efficiently manage and maintain geographically dispersed assets, providing relevant work order information with on-demand access to asset and work history on mobile devices and desktops.

Lemur™ platform components are pre-integrated into Innovapptive mWorkOrder and Innovapptive RACE™ – Rapid App Configurator Engine – to deliver business value quickly, at low risk, and with a low total cost of ownership.

