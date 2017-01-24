Crimson Cup’s Ethiopian Kossa Kebena Wins Coveted Good Food Award

Ethiopian Kossa Kebena coffee from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has won a 2017 Good Food Award, becoming the first Ohio coffee winner in the award’s history. Award winners were announced January 20 at the Good Food Awards ceremony in San Francisco.

“We are extremely proud of becoming a Good Food Award winner,” said Founder and President Greg Ubert. “Because of its emphasis on cup quality and sustainable sourcing, this award is one of the most influential in the specialty coffee world.” The Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster was named Roast Magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

This week only, the Columbus roaster is celebrating with $3 specials on three drinks made with Ethiopian Kossa Kebena at its Crimson Cup Coffee Houses in Columbus. Through Sunday, January 29, customers can enjoy a $3 Nitro, Cortado or Hario v60 Pour-over at the Clintonville location, 4541 North High Street, or the Upper Arlington coffee house, 2468 Northwest Boulevard.

The Good Food Awards celebrate tasty, authentic and responsible foods. Now in its seventh year, the competition includes entries in 14 categories: beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, fish, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves and spirits. In the coffee category, 16 single-origin, sustainably sourced offerings were selected as winners.

The competitions 197 winners were selected following a blind tasting of 2,059 entries from nearly every state. Each passed a rigorous vetting to confirm they met specific Good Food Awards standards around environmentally sound agriculture practices, good animal husbandry, sourcing transparency and responsible relationships throughout the supply chain.

Organic Ethiopian Kossa Kebena is part of Crimson Cup’s Friend2Farmer line of direct-trade coffees. It is produced by a farm in Western Ethiopia’s Limmu Kossa District. A member of the Kossa Geshe co-op, the farm occupies part of the dense Kebena Forest.

“Heirloom varietals grown at an altitude of 1,900 to 2,100 meters are naturally processed on raised beds to produce this outstanding coffee,” said Brandon Bir, coffee sourcing and education director for Crimson Cup. He visited the farm in 2016.

Crimson Cup developed its Friend2Farmer direct trade program to ensure that farmers receive a fair share of proceeds from coffee sales. The company pays a premium to farmers, who can then invest in agricultural and community improvements. Crimson Cup coffee experts also collaborate with farmers on ways to improve the quality of the coffee and quality of live for farmers, workers and their communities.

Ethiopian Kossa Kebena is available for a limited time at Crimson Cup Coffee Houses in Clintonville and Upper Arlington. Bags of fresh-roasted coffee can be purchased from the Crimson Cup website at a cost of $16.50 for 12 ounces.

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced specialty and craft coffee in small batches. The company also teaches entrepreneurs to run successful coffee houses through its coffee franchise alternative program, which includes a coffee shop business plan. Crimson Cup coffee is available through a community of more than 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 29 states, Guam and Bangladesh, as well as the company’s own Crimson Cup Coffee Houses. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.