Mirixa Corporation, the leading provider of pharmacist-delivered medication-related technology and services, announces the expansion of its Medication Counseling Centers to address market needs. To support the growth, Mirixa has hired two seasoned call center professionals and grown its MCC staff by more than 60 percent over the past 6 months. The newest team members, Forrest Ferrari, Ph.D., and Sysylia Mena, Pharm.D., allow Mirixa to further elevate its telephonically delivered medication therapy solutions.

Joining the Reston, VA team will be Forrest Ferrari, Ph.D., as VP, Medication Counseling Services. Capitalizing on his extensive call center background, Ferrari will oversee day-to-day operations of Mirixa’s Medication Counseling Centers. In this role, he assumes management of Mirixa’s specially-trained team, which provides medication counseling services to patients for many of the nation’s largest health plans and PBMs.

Prior to joining Mirixa, Ferrari served as VP, Customer Experience for Sentry Data Systems in Deerfield Beach, FL. Preceding that, he held a similar role at MDLIVE in Sunrise, FL. Additional experience includes over ten years of management duties within other healthcare delivery call centers.

“Forrest’s knowledge of call center operations will be beneficial as we continue to expand and enhance this part of our business. His experience, working in conjunction with Prince Adarkwah, our Sr. Pharmacy Manager, will allow Mirixa to continue to meet our clients’ expanding need for medication counseling services, while elevating the level of service we provide to patients,” said Frank Harvey, Mirixa’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ferrari holds a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, and a B.S. from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA.

Based in Holmdel, NJ, Mena joins the Mirixa team as Manager, Account Planning / CMR Completion Rates. In this role, she is responsible for account planning, with specific focus on meeting client performance goals, while working closely with Ferrari and Mirixa’s remote call centers. Prior to joining Mirixa, Mena was Manager of MTM Programs at Aureus Health Services.

“Sysylia’s clinical expertise, combined with years of experience driving performance within a call center environment, makes her a perfect fit for our growing team,” stated Lisa Giglio, VP, Client Services. “She is extremely knowledgeable about the MirixaProSM platform and industry best practices. This allows her to make an immediate contribution as we increase our strength in medication management services.”

Mena holds a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from St. John’s University in Jamaica, NY, and is a licensed pharmacist in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Tennessee.

Ferrari and Mena will report to Lisa Giglio, VP, Client Services, an eight-year veteran of Mirixa Corporation.

About Mirixa Corporation

Mirixa Corporation is a leading healthcare technology and services company. We identify and connect patients with trusted pharmacists and other healthcare providers for individualized medication counseling. Our innovative technology and services improve patients' health and reduce costs. For more information, visit http://www.Mirixa.com.