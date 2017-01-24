VersionOne, the leader in unified Agile and DevOps software solutions, today announced the VersionOne Winter 2017 Release. From upfront strategic planning to agile software development and deployment, the VersionOne Enterprise Agile Platform helps companies optimize and accelerate software delivery.

VersionOne Lifecycle for Agile ALM

VersionOne Lifecycle for agile ALM provides end-to-end enterprise agile lifecycle management that enables your teams at all levels — enterprise, portfolio, program, and team — to collaborate, plan, and develop software faster. Winter 2017 enhancements include:



New integration with Slack provides notifications when changes are made to work items.

Roadmap revision history, publishing, and in-line entry make creating and sharing product development plans easier than ever.

Timesheet submission and approval enables efficient tracking and auditing.

The Delivery at a Glance* dashboard now provides visibility into the distribution of work items by Portfolio Item and Package type.

Analytics dashboards can now be saved and shared in alignment with organizational structure (Enterprise, Portfolio, Program, and Team).

VersionOne Continuum for DevOps

VersionOne Continuum™ is an enterprise-scale DevOps continuous delivery solution for accelerating the speed, reducing the risk, and ensuring the quality of complex software deployments. Winter 2017 enhancements include:



Pipeline Testing enables users to verify that pipelines are designed properly.

Delivery Phase Automation supports adding automation for packages in order to trigger actions automatically when they enter a particular phase.

“Our Winter Release continues our focus on helping enterprise software organizations accelerate software delivery,” said VersionOne CEO and Co-founder Robert Holler. “Our Agile and DevOps solutions provide one platform for all teams that makes planning, developing, and delivering software easier.”

