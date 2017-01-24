The Delta Dental Foundation awarded $150,000 in grants to community-based oral health programs and organizations in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

A record number of organizations applied for grants and $62,650 of the $150,000 was given out in Michigan. Ohio organizations were granted $60,250 and Indiana, $27,100.

The grants were given through Delta Dental’s Brighter Futures Community Grants program, an initiative dedicated to improving the oral health of children and adults across the state through education, advocacy and philanthropy.

Grant recipients were selected based on a number of criteria including the number of at-risk children or adults served by the program, the program’s uniqueness, the level of community involvement in the program and the ability to measure success and long-term results.

“Providing these grants allows us to increase access to dental care for those in need and ensure the programs making a tangible difference in our communities continue to thrive,” said Teri Battaglieri, Director for the Delta Dental Foundation.

In addition to the grants, the Foundation also provided the organizations with 12,246 toothbrushes, 8,500 water bottles, 2,295 tubes of toothpaste and other oral health materials.

About Delta Dental Foundation

The Delta Dental Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization established in 1980, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina. The Foundation is dedicated to improving the oral health of the public and to advancing dental science through education and research. For more information, visit http://www.deltadentalmi.com.