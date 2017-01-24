As the Symposium returns for its seventh year, we continue to hear from attendees who say this event is a great way to stay on top of things in today’s changing benefits landscape.

A fifth-year speaker at the 2017 LBG Advisors Benefits Symposium, Tom Doney, president and CEO of Cypress Benefit Administrators, will return to present about the state of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with the new administration in place.

The conference – following a “Benefits Adventure” theme this year – will be hosted at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa from February 26-28. It is designed to share the latest concepts and tactics for more effective management of group benefits, and features informational breakout sessions that allow attendees to customize their experience.

Doney’s presentation is anticipated to be a popular one as it will focus on the new administration’s vision for the health care system in the United States and how the ACA factors in to that. He will bring the audience up to speed on what has been happening with the ACA in recent months, including carrier activity with the health insurance exchanges. Doney will also provide an insider’s perspective about the talks of repeal and replace from President Trump and Congress, the timing of potential changes and how companies can take a proactive stance with their planning efforts.

“LBG Advisors always puts on an exceptional conference, and this is such a timely topic with all of the uncertainty that is surrounding the future of the ACA right now,” Doney said. “My goal is to address some of the biggest questions benefits professionals have been asking about the ACA and help them better understand some of the likelihoods and potential outcomes.”

In addition to Doney’s presentation, the Symposium will address nearly 20 group benefit topics in its three-day run with educational, interactive sessions on:



Reference/Medicare-based pricing

Pharmacy benefit management

Medical plan risk management

Consumer-directed plans

Quality and cost look-up services

Concierge medicine

Voluntary benefits

Benefit trends

And more!

“As the Symposium returns for its seventh year, we continue to hear from attendees who say this event is a great way to stay on top of things in today’s changing benefits landscape,” said Jason Jakobsen, senior benefits consultant with LBG Advisors. “This year’s presentations are expected to be especially educational and insightful, and we are very excited to welcome such a diverse, knowledgeable line-up of speakers.”

