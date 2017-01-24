We are proud to introduce First American Payment Systems as our newest partner.

First American Payment Systems, a leader in the payment processing industry, has partnered with VetOfficeSuite.com, a premier online veterinary practice management system, to deliver integrated payment solutions within their cloud-based software. The partnership will be announced at the upcoming North American Veterinary Community conference in Orlando, FL from February 4-8, along with available appointments for veterinarians to review the software.

By partnering with First American, VetOfficeSuite.com provides a wide variety of payment options backed by advanced security technology. Payment acceptance has been built into VetOfficeSuite.com’s software allowing veterinarians and their staff to process payments easily with just a few clicks. Payment options available include EMV, credit, debit, online payments and recurring payment options all backed by First American’s award-winning customer service.

"By partnering with VetOfficeSuite.com, we are bringing a secure, integrated set of payment features to their users that allows customers to pay in any way they prefer including EMV, debit, credit, or contactless,” said Bill Lodes, EVP of Business Development and Strategy for First American Payment Systems. “Veterinarians and their staff are very focused on animal health and the last thing they think about are payment technologies. We are happy to provide our integrated payment solutions making the payment process quick and easy.”

"Our team has spent months interviewing many different payment processing companies to find the right fit for our users. We are proud to introduce First American Payment Systems as our newest partner," said Eddie Whalen, VP of Sales at VetOfficeSuite.com. "We are confident in our choice, and can't wait to show our current and new users how easy it will be to process payments directly through our platform."

For more information, visit https://first-american.net/partnerexchange/referrals/vetofficesuite/.

About First American Payment Systems

First American Payment Systems, L.P., based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a BBB Accredited payment processor, with over 25 years of experience that provides comprehensive electronic transaction processing services for more than 140,000 merchants throughout the United States and Canada. In addition to credit, debit, and EBT card processing, First American offers a complete line of proprietary business solutions, including 1stPayPOS® tablet-based point-of-sale system, 1stPayMobile®, Secur-Chex® check services, FirstPay.Net™ e-commerce solutions, and Velocity Payments government solutions. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net. “1stPayPOS,” “1stPayMobile,” and “1stPayBlaze” are trademarks of 1stPayGateway, LLC.

About VetOfficeSuite.com

VetOfficeSuite.com, founded in March 2010 by Eric Bregman, VMD, is the premiere online veterinary practice management system. The online, cloud based solution offers an affordable program for veterinary practice management, saving veterinary offices and animal hospitals thousands of dollars on hardware installation, IT fees, and administration costs. The platform is extremely user friendly, and data is always backed up and safely secured in the cloud. To learn more, call us at 855-838-6334 or visit our website at http://www.vetofficesuite.com.