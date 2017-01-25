“Serving our community through a concern for one another drives what we do.” said Patrick Ahern, CEO of Red Rocks CU. "Rate Reset for auto, brings value to our members and is consistent with that principals.”

CURateReset, the provider of Loan Reset, Acquisition and Retention Software today announced that Red Rocks Credit Union has licensed its Rate Reset Auto product as part of an existing partnership with CUProdigy. The partnership between the two companies allows Red Rocks Credit Union, as well as other CUProdigy credit union members to more efficiently implement the full suite of CURateReset products. Red Rocks Credit Union, headquartered in Littleton, CO, has over 18,700 members and $273 million in assets.

Rate Reset for Auto Loan Benefits:



CURateReset enables a member to reset existing loans they have with a credit union without the cost and hassle of refinancing.

The credit union selects members for program inclusion based on their internal requirements and CURateReset automates the member outreach, reset, and the closing documentation.

For the credit union, CURateReset automates loan retention so loan originators can focus on new business.

The partnership between CURateReset and CUProdigy allows CUProdigy to provide data connectivity into the CURateReset software solution for its CUSO member credit unions. CUProdigy then updates the core processor with the new data fields selected by the individual credit union members, making it an extremely efficient loan retention solution.

“As a member of CUProdigy, Red Rocks Credit Union is able to easily implement our products by extracting and updating their data through CUProdigy’s core processor,” said Keith Kelly, CEO of CURateReset. “This significantly reduces Red Rock’s time, resources and effort to implement the Rate Reset Auto product for its members.”

“The principal of serving our community through a concern for one another drives what we do,” said Patrick Ahern, CEO of Red Rocks Credit Union. “Providing innovative products, such as Rate Reset for auto, that bring value to our members is consistent with that principal.”

About Red Rocks Credit Union:

Red Rocks Credit Union, founded in 1979 is a Not-For-Profit Financial Cooperative structured as a state chartered, federally insured credit union. Its mission is to encourage, enable, and underwrite the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of members for maximum impact, with the guiding principle of care and concern for the community. For more information about Red Rocks Credit Union, visit redrocks.org

About CUProdigy:

CUProdigy, founded in 1991 by a group of forward-thinking credit union executives, provides a superior core processing system for less than the cost of a traditional system. As a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), CUProdigy is committed to facilitating collaborative IT solutions for the benefit of their credit union partners. For more information about CUProdigy, visit CUProdigy.com

About CURateReset:

CURateReset offers award-winning products that allow the member to be in control of what has historically been routine administrative tasks that are time consuming for both front line and support staff. Both Auto Rate Reset and Mortgage Rate Reset, products successfully tested and adopted in the market, allow a member to reset the term of an existing auto loan, personal loan or mortgage based on credit union criteria. The software promotes loan retention at a very low cost, and provides a member with a favorable view of the member advocacy of the credit union. The LoanGEN products make it simple and fast for a credit union to acquire or recapture member automobile loans, mortgage loans, personal loans and credit cards. For more information on CURateReset visit http://www.CURateReset.com.

Media Contacts

Keith Kelly

Rate Reset

703.926.8626

kkelly(at)ratereset.com