We are excited to engage the artist community to develop a powerful symbol of our global event.

World OutGames Miami 2017, a ten-day multi-sport, human rights and cultural event held from May 27 until June 4, 2017, is inviting artists worldwide from all disciplines to create an original poster image that promotes the spirit of the 2017 Games. This commemorative art design will wholeheartedly embrace the three core pillars of the World OutGames: Sports, Culture and Human Rights.

Each art submission will be judged by an esteemed selection committee who will choose three designs to be uploaded to outgames.org for voting by the public during early April. The design that receives the most votes will be used as World OutGames Miami 2017’s official commemorative poster, be the featured program cover and more. The winning artist/designer will receive a cash prize of $500 and a VIP Cultural Arts Pass to attend World OutGames Miami and discounted rates for travel and lodging. The submission deadline for artists/designers is Sunday, March 5, at 11:50 p.m. EST. The winner will be announced mid-April.

“We are excited to engage the artist community to develop a powerful symbol of our global event,” said Ivan Cano, CEO of World OutGames Miami. “Art is at the forefront of our culture pillar and we are excited to select a submission that best celebrates our inclusive sports, human rights and cultural offerings.”

For more information or to enter the World OutGames Miami 2017 official poster design contest, please visit https://miamioutgames.fusesport.com/registration/578/.