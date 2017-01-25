"Citrix has been an exceptional partner and key part of our strategy. Our teams have collaborated to deliver many projects that have greatly enhanced how Citrix’s solutions enable our clients’ business.” - Jim Hart, President, Burwood Group

Burwood Group, a leading consulting firm that bridges business strategy and technology solutions, announced today that among thousands of Citrix partners, it has received one of the highest annual distinctions: 2016 North America Citrix Solution Advisor Partner of the Year for its commitment to provide the most effective, transformative solutions to its customers. The award, which is reserved for Citrix partners who hold at least two Citrix specializations and is based on a number of factors including total net new partner sourced bookings and total Citrix Advisor Rewards validated bookings, was announced at the 2017 Citrix Summit in Anaheim, CA.

“It is a privilege to be named a Partner of the Year by Citrix,” said Jim Hart, President at Burwood Group, a Citrix Platinum Solution Advisor. “Citrix has been an exceptional partner and key part of our strategy. Our teams have collaborated to deliver many projects that have greatly enhanced how Citrix’s solutions enable our clients’ business. This award is a testament to the technical skills, experience, and hard work of our teams.”

“Citrix is honored to recognize Burwood Group as the North America CSA Partner of the Year for its exceptional achievements in 2016,” said Rafael Garzon, Vice President, Americas Partners at Citrix. “Burwood has demonstrated its commitment to our mutual customers and its unwavering ability to drive new opportunities to provide them with technology and business strategy to enable their organizations to thrive. We are excited to build on this relationship in 2017 and the years ahead.”

About Burwood Group

Burwood Group is a systems integrator, helping forward-thinking IT leaders deliver knowledge to the end-user within the organization’s unique business context to increase profitability, reduce risk and enhance customer loyalty. We partner with leading technology and service organizations to provide tailored product and industry solutions. We work to ensure an optimal fit for each individual client. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Burwood Group serves local, national and international clients. We pride ourselves in being trusted business advisors to clients by providing smarter solutions that deliver better outcomes. Visit http://www.burwood.com.