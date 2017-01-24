LUGPA looks forward to collaborating with PlatformQ Health in order to provide our members up-to-date virtual education on issues that are critical to independent urology practices.

LUGPA, a medical trade association that represents independent urology group practices including more than 2,200 US Urologists, today announced its collaboration with PlatformQ Health to develop a virtual education series. The monthly Virtual Crossfire Event Series aims to advance education for its community of independent urology practices. Throughout 2017, LUGPA members can experience in-depth discussions on topics ranging from the business impact of telemedicine and the CHIP Reauthorization Act to preparing practices for MACRA as well as controversial topics for both business and clinical integration. Select programs will be eligible for CME credits.

“LUGPA looks forward to collaborating with PlatformQ Health in order to provide our members up-to-date virtual education on issues that are critical to independent urology practices, “says LUGPA President Neal D. Shore, MD, FACS. “LUGPA is dedicated to providing novel educational initiatives for our member urology practices for their present and future success. We are pleased to introduce the cutting-edge Virtual Crossfire Event Series, as another benefit of LUGPA membership.”

Each 30 to 60-minute program will feature a live-streamed panel of experts on PlatformQ Health’s clinicalserieslive.com. The series will also be available on demand and on LUGPA member’s website. PlatformQ Health’s virtual education platform allows presenters to respond to real-time questions and audience polling, combining the benefits of in-person interactive education with the convenience of digital access.

“PlatformQ Health is honored to be partnering with an association so committed to educating its members. LUGPA has consistently brought forward both the best educators and the most relevant areas of study,” says CEO Robert Rosenbloom. “We are excited to be supporting the educational needs of the urology community.”

Find out more and register for LUGPA’s 2017 monthly Virtual Crossfire Event Series here.

About LUGPA

LUGPA currently represents more than 25 percent of the nation’s urology practices, comprising more than 2,200 members, who account for approximately 30 percent of urologic care in the United States. The Association is committed to providing the best resources to its member practices through advocacy, research, data collection and benchmarking efforts.

About PlatformQ Health

PlatformQ Health is the leading provider of live online medical education events, with 15 websites dedicated to different therapeutic areas. Their unique education platform allows physicians and other healthcare professionals to connect online from any computer, learn about the latest treatments options, and engage in real-time Q&A with top faculty.