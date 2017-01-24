By prohibiting the use of secure messaging, The Joint Commission leaves hospitals and healthcare organizations vulnerable to sophisticated threats."

On the heels of The Joint Commission’s most recent ban on secure text orders, Vaporstream, a leading provider of secure, ephemeral and compliant messaging, is calling on the accreditation organization to reconsider its decision.

Last May, The Joint Commission, which accredits healthcare organizations, lifted its long-standing ban on physicians and other clinicians from using text messaging to place orders related to patient care. It quickly reversed this decision and in its most recent update, The Joint Commission maintained its decision to ban the use of secure messaging for patient care orders, claiming its impact remains unclear.

In addition to reversing its ban, Vaporstream is urging The Joint Commission to go a step further and require healthcare organizations to use secure messaging in order to ensure the integrity and security of patient data.

“The healthcare industry is one of the most targeted sectors for cyber-attacks,” said Galina Datskovsky, CEO of Vaporstream. “By prohibiting the use of secure messaging, The Joint Commission leaves hospitals and healthcare organizations vulnerable to sophisticated threats, as the majority of physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals continue to use their smartphones and tablets for work – whether sanctioned or not.”

While hospitals may be proactively implementing cybersecurity for their computers and systems, a new trend in cyber-attacks is targeting mobile devices. In fact, according to Kaspersky Labs, mobile attacks have almost quadrupled over the last two years and expect to be even more popular in 2017. Therefore, the healthcare industry must address securing messaging to protect patient information.

Vaporstream empowers healthcare teams to securely leverage the efficiencies of modern-day mobile messaging without jeopardizing privacy or compliance. Patient care requires fast-paced, asynchronous collaboration that ensures rapid response for life-saving decisions and, with Vaporstream, communication-intensive healthcare organizations can provide superior patient care while remaining HIPAA compliant.

Vaporstream is built by compliance and security experts with over 30 years in security, privacy and compliance. As such, the company’s patented secure messaging platform easily dispels The Joint Commission’s concerns over the privacy and security of secure text orders with features including:



HIPAA compliant texting for new levels of patient care and engagement.

Patented sender controls and screen shot protection prevents PHI and PII from being inadvertently shared.

Encryption in-transit and at rest for enhanced security.

Message expiration removes texts from all devices and message server both on-demand and based on the healthcare organization’s policies

Seamless integration with leading scheduling and EHR systems to increase efficiency and compliance.

Further, with privacy at the root of its mission, Vaporstream ensures confidential and compliant text communications for enterprises industry wide.

