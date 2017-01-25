Pita Pit, the fresh thinking, healthy eating brand, is celebrating 2016 as a banner year of growth, building on the milestone of its 600th global store opening. After launching the new ‘Fresh Grilled, Flavor Filled’ brand positioning and opening 35 new locations, Pita Pit’s 2016 achievements may seem hard to top. But, the brand has its sights set on even bigger goals in the new year including a sharpened focus on recruiting highly qualified candidates as new franchisees, supporting existing territories of the franchise system and expanding its presence throughout 44 states.

Pita Pit’s noteworthy growth over the last two decades stems from the brand’s strong partnerships with driven, entrepreneurial franchise owners. The brand opened locations in 16 new markets in 2016, expanding their presence in major markets like Orange County, Kansas City, Atlanta and Houston. The brand is well on its way to setting new development benchmarks in 2017, as much of 2016 was spent strengthening the growing number of multi-unit owners within its system. More than 23 percent of all Pita Pit franchisees are now classified as multi-unit owners, a number that is expected to grow as the brand heads into 2017.

“We’ve set the bar very high for ourselves, and we’ve been able to accomplish many achievements this past year,” said Peter Riggs, President of Pita Pit USA, Inc. “In 2016, we celebrated our 600th global store opening. That momentum continues into 2017, and we’re thankful for our loyal pita fanatics who make each new restaurant opening successful.”

As Pita Pit expands into new markets, the brand continues to refocus its efforts in finding, recruiting and training the highest qualified franchisees. With a presence in 44 states, Pita Pit requires franchisees who are self-motivated, follow the system and aren’t afraid to be active and involved in their local communities. To help support these focused franchisees, Pita Pit is actively developing their network of Business Coaches in the field to help with continued training and franchisee success.

In an effort to put the focus on finding the right franchisees for the system on the forefront, Pita Pit will be working hard on recruitment and screening to ensure they have the right people in the right place.

“Refocusing our efforts into franchise recruitment and truly finding the right fit for our brand has been one of our highest priorities for 2017,” shared Riggs. “We know that our continued success as a brand is dependent on the people we let into our system which is why we have become more selective in our process.”

Pita Pit’s marketing team also took steps in 2016 to update the brand with the launch of its new ‘Fresh Grilled, Flavor Filled’ campaign. Consistently identified as a fresh-thinking, healthier alternative to fast food, the new campaign is designed to more fully encapsulate and communicate the brand’s offerings to perspective customers.

“Our mission statement has always been to change lives by creating a fresh alternative to the status quo,” said Patrick O’Dell, Director of Marketing at Pita Pit USA. “Through our new ‘Fresh Grilled, Flavor Filled’ campaign, we’ve been able to better connect with our fans who are flocking toward healthier, more customizable options on the go. That connection has resonated with our franchise owners as well, and we’re seeing an amazing investment into our brand—not just from new franchisees, but from existing franchisees eager to expand their territories as our brand continues to grow.”

Coupled with the focus on recruiting talented, self-motivated and business-minded operators in 2017, Pita Pit will also be unveiling an exciting, contemporary new look for its restaurants across the United States.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the direction and the brand positioning that we developed in 2016,” said Riggs. “The engagement, passion and dedication of our franchisees, corporate team and staff have played a major role in our growth, and we look forward to further building our brand awareness and reach in 2017.”

ABOUT PITA PIT U.S.

Since opening its first restaurant in the U.S. in 1999, Pita Pit Inc. has continued to be one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant franchises in the country. Offering a healthier and tastier alternative to traditional fast food, Pita Pit’s fresh, made-to-order pita sandwiches feature a variety of lean grilled meats, fresh vegetables, flavorful cheeses, and zesty sauces all rolled up in a unique and convenient package. The company was founded in Ontario, Canada in 1995 and Pita Pit Inc. was acquired in 2005 by the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Pita Pit USA. Now boasting 500 locations across 11 countries, Pita Pit is recognized as No. 1 in its category in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500. Simply put, Pita Pit is Fresh Thinking and Healthy Eating. Learn more at http://www.pitapitusa.com.