Champion, Brayden Peterson (center) with HearStrong Board Member, Brian McCaskey, and Ambassador, Derrick Coleman

On January 23, 2017, HearStrong celebrated an important milestone in Denver, Colorado. Individuals from the surrounding area and beyond gathered at Cableland—the official residence of the Mayor of Denver—for HearStrong’s 100th Champion celebration.

HearStrong was founded in 2013 with a vision to radically change the general public’s perception of hearing loss and hearing aids. More than 80 percent of Americans with hearing loss let it go untreated. In response, HearStrong identifies and celebrates remarkable people who treat their hearing loss, so they can inspire others to do the same. Four years later, the organization has celebrated over 100 Champions and counting!

The celebration included a cocktail hour, interviews, and appearances by HearStrong ambassador, Derrick Coleman, former Seattle Seahawk. Over the years, HearStrong has partnered with many professional athletes to propel the movement toward hearing loss awareness.

Also in attendance, were Oticon Inc., Widex USA, Starkey Hearing Technologies, and Signia USA—four of HearStrong’s sponsors who have displayed generosity and a commitment to the HearStrong mission.

Most significantly, the night included a ceremony recognizing eight people as HearStrong Champions. Ingrid Vanderveldt, the foundation’s 100th Champion was among those being honored.

Ingrid was named as a Champion in August 2016, and her story is an inspiration to all. As a child, her untreated hearing loss caused her to struggle in school, and she was told she would not amount to much. Now she is one of Oprah’s Supersoul 100 and the founder and CEO of Empowering a Billion Women by 2020—a global community of business women. Her hearing aids have made a positive impact on her life and career, and she has become an important advocate for others in need of treatment.

“I don’t have to work as hard to hear and that is a joy,” Ingrid says about her hearing aids. “I am so grateful that I am not missing what is being said to me. This helps me in both executive meetings and when I’m in public.”

Along with Ingrid, seven Colorado residents were recognized for overcoming their own personal challenges and empowering others with hearing loss. These Champions are young student athletes, educators, musicians, parents, and more!

“We have an outstanding group of people to honor,” says Ed Keller, Founder of HearStrong. “There are 38 million Americans living with untreated hearing loss, and our Champions are determined to change that. With their inspiration and advocacy, they are truly making a difference and changing the face of hearing loss.”

HearStrong has made a lot of progress in the past four years; however there is still work left to be done.

Please contact info(at)hearstrong.org to learn how you can get involved with HearStrong.

About the HearStrong Foundation:

The HearStrong Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that seeks to shatter the stereotypes surrounding hearing loss and its advanced solutions by honoring the accomplishments of those who have overcome hearing loss and inspire others to do the same. Supported by the dedication of EarQ providers, the foundation is a worldwide advocate for hearing loss awareness, education and support. For more information about the foundation, or to nominate a HearStrong Champion, please visit hearstrong.org or contact 866-432-7500