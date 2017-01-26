Greater Nashville Area Agency Calls Video “Format of the Year”

BuzzPlant (http://www.buzzplant.com), a marketing agency in Franklin, TN, has named video the “Format of the Year” for marketing and communications professionals in 2017, particularly in the highly competitive and fast-paced world of social media. The company recently published a blog post offering 30 reasons why video marketing is expected to become the most influential and effective communications tool in the coming year.

The blog post, “30 Reasons Why Video is THE Medium for Social In 2017,” has been syndicated on popular marketing website Social Media Today and shared nearly 1,800 times. It offers several surprising statistics, such as these:

1. By 2017, online video will account for 74% of all web traffic.

2. More video content is uploaded to the web in one single month than TV has created in three decades.

3. 78% of people watch videos online every week.

4. 96% of B2B companies are planning to use video in their content marketing over the next year.

“We’ve personally seen tremendous success with our clients who have chosen to invest with us in video,” says BuzzPlant CEO Bob Hutchins. “With computing – especially mobile devices – now in the hands of nearly everyone in the United States, there’s a huge opportunity to reach a niche audience. Video allows brands to do that in ways that other mediums, such as written copy, traditional TV, radio, outdoor, etc. simply can’t. It’s the new universal medium, transcending factors like geographic location and subscription services, which previously limited advertiser’s capabilities.”

According to Benedict Evans of Andreessen Horowitz, a renowned private venture capital firm in Menlo Park, CA, there are over 5.5 billion people in the world over the age of 14 who collectively own nearly 5 billion mobile phones, of which 2.5 billion are smartphones. In developed markets like the United States, smartphone penetration is near 70% of the population. Like many forward-thinking creative agencies, BuzzPlant views this rise in smartphone use as an instrumental factor in video’s current and future successes as a marketing tool.

“The pace at which people are adopting smartphone use is incredible,” says Hutchins. “It’s unlike any technological event history has seen before. Many of us in the United States have had smartphones for years and take the technology’s prevalence for granted. However, the pace at which smartphone adoption is now occurring in other global markets is the true display of video marketing’s potential growth and opportunity. At BuzzPlant, we believe that brands that are willing to engage these new (and established) smartphone users through video content will see tremendous opportunity. A serious investment at this point in the cycle of video marketing technology will put companies in a position to achieve great things in 2017 and the coming years.”

BuzzPlant is actively pursuing entertaining and informative video projects with several clients in the Greater Nashville Area. Portfolio inquires and requests for additional information about video marketing may be addressed to info(at)buzzplant(dot)com.

About BuzzPlant

BuzzPlant is a full-service marketing company that specializes in digital marketing, social media, branding, web development, and advertising. CEO Bob Hutchins founded the company in Franklin, Tenn., in 2001 and has seen great success as digital and online platforms have become the primary way businesses interact with their customers. For more information, visit http://buzzplant.com/ or call 615-550-2305.