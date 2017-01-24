Fully Managed Solutions for M2M Applications With a best of breed team, industry-leading partnerships, and a focus on fully managed M2M solutions, Mach Networks is well positioned to achieve great success by focusing on some of the highest value verticals in the telecommunications industry.

Realizing the critical mass and growth potential in this high value sector has led the founders and investors to add proven executives to the team in order to scale the company and achieve this growth. McDuffie, the first of these key additions, is recognized industry-wide for his accomplishments building Wyless from a fledgling UK M2M cellular connectivity reseller to one of the world’s largest horizontal IoT Managed Service Providers. McDuffie began his career with Wyless first as their North American Sales leader and later as CEO. As CEO of Wyless Dan achieved over 500% revenue growth in his 4 year tenure, bringing the company from under $10 Million in revenues to over a $50 Million recurring revenue run rate. Last year Wyless was acquired by competitor Kore Telematics in one of the industry’s highest value deals in the Horizontal IoT Service Provider space.

Don Ochoa, Founder and CEO of Mach Networks commented, “We are truly excited to be adding Dan McDuffie as a key member of our team and having him take on an Operating Board Member role to help us grow and scale the business. This is the first of many moves that we are making to take advantage of the momentum that we are building in this market.”

“I am really looking forward to working with Don and the team at Mach Networks to realize the kind of growth we achieved at Wyless,” said McDuffie. “I will focus on positioning Mach to continue to deliver end-to-end, fully managed solutions that exceed the expectations of our customers. With a best of breed team, industry-leading partnerships, and a focus on fully managed M2M solutions, Mach Networks is well positioned to achieve great success by focusing on some of the highest value verticals in the telecommunications industry. I am looking forward to helping the Mach Networks leadership team help realize the full potential of the business.”

