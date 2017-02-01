EBQuicstart, LLC Our dedication to our employees and their workplace environment makes a difference in the quality of people that we can retain, and in turn, the quality of service that we can offer to our customers.

“It has been rewarding to see the company reach each foundational milestone,” said Timothy Edwards, EBQuickstart’s President and CEO. “Being in business for over 10 years and having 100 employees gives the market confidence that EBQuickstart can represent their brand professionally. Our dedication to our employees and their workplace environment makes a difference in the quality of people that we can retain, and in turn, the quality of service that we can offer to our customers. Better-trained employees are more successful at nurturing our customers’ prospects, creating sales pipelines and building and protecting their brand in the marketplace.”

EBQuickstart was established in 2006 and was previously awarded Top Work Places in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015 by the Austin American-Statesman, and recently awarded with Owler’s ‘Hot in 2016’. EBQ offers a growth environment to its employees, with company sponsored benefits. “We credit our success to our employees and work to demonstrate our appreciation for them,” stated Timothy Edwards. “We believe in internal promotion and providing upward mobility to our employees. We strive to create a meritocracy that provides a great environment for our employees and a great service to our customers.”

EBQuickstart, LLC provides technology companies with Sales & Marketing services, creating customized teams focused on specific needs. EBQuickstart specializes in delivering appointments to your sales team, building and cleaning your database, providing marketing content, webinars and nurtures campaigns. We can take deals to close, support your tradeshow efforts, and assist you with maintenance & renewal efforts of existing customers.