The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will introduce a resolution on Tuesday, January 24, to applaud and support the work of Planned Parenthood Northern California and Women’s Community Clinic, two local health centers that provide comprehensive health services to thousands of low-income San Francisco women and their families.

“We’re thrilled that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is standing up for local women who are at risk of losing access to lifesaving care. We’re more committed than ever to working with Planned Parenthood and the City to safeguard universal access to health care for women and girls,” said Carlina Hansen, Executive Director of Women’s Community Clinic.

Following the inauguration of President Trump, the Board of Supervisors joined Mayor Ed Lee and others to reaffirm San Francisco’s commitment to women’s rights and universal health care. The proposed resolution reaffirms this pledge by honoring two organizations that ensure access to health care for low-income and uninsured women and people of all genders.

“We know that the people who will be hurt most by efforts to cut funding for the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood are people of color, people who live in rural areas, and LGBTQIA people. The majority of those affected have low incomes and have no health insurance. That is why we are grateful to our supporters and partners like the Women’s Community Clinic. Together, we will do everything in our power, as we always have, to make sure our doors stay open,” said Gilda Gonzales, Interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California.

Planned Parenthood Northern California and Women’s Community Clinic play a crucial role in ensuring that San Francisco can honor its commitment to comprehensive and universal health care for women and girls, their families, and their communities. Women’s Community Clinic and Planned Parenthood Northern California provide affordable access to primary and reproductive health care, including contraceptives, abortion, cancer screenings, and other lifesaving health services for thousands of San Francisco residents who are uninsured or covered by Medi-Cal.

“We must do everything we can to ensure women and families have access to safe, comprehensive, and affordable healthcare,” said Supervisor London Breed, President of the Board of Supervisors. “Planned Parenthood Northern California and Women’s Community Clinic have always been there for my community, and we will be there for them now.”

The Board of Supervisors Resolution is a crucial first step to ensuring access for all to the full range of comprehensive health services as the new Administration and Congress set out to attack fundamental rights and basic health care, repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act, and restrict federal funding for sexual and reproductive health care.

About Women’s Community Clinic: Women’s Community Clinic (“the Clinic”) fills a critical gap in health care delivery for low-income women and girls in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since 1999, the Clinic has honored its mission to improve the health and well-being of women and girls by providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality health care and outreach services to 4,000 clients annually, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. The Clinic’s unique model combines direct health service delivery with health workforce training opportunities for 100+ aspiring practitioners and advocates each year. http://womenscommunityclinic.org Facebook: @WomensCommunityClinic

About Planned Parenthood Northern California: Planned Parenthood Northern California (PPNorCal) champions health communities and increases access to quality health care, information, and reproductive freedom by providing medical services, education, and advocacy. Each year, we serve over 150,000 adults and young people in 20 counties across Northern California, from San Francisco to Del Norte County. We are offer services to all people, regardless of gender, income or insurance status. http://www.ppnorcal.org Facebook: @PPNorCal Instagram: @ppnorcal.

