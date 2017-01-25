John Reuben is a decorated growth executive in the venture ecosystem, and I believe with his clear passion for caregiving, he will help position the company for acceleration in 2017 and beyond.

torchlight, creator of the first technology platform to support modern caregivers, announced today that John Reuben has joined the leadership team as vice president of sales. Reuben has more than 30 years of experience in enterprise sales and has spent the last 20 years working with startup enterprise software companies. He will report directly to torchlight’s CEO and founder Adam Goldberg and will be responsible for building out the direct sales organization.

“We are excited and honored that John Reuben has joined torchlight and believe he will be an integral part of our success,” said Goldberg. “He is a decorated growth executive in the venture ecosystem, and I believe with his clear passion for caregiving, he will help position the company for acceleration in 2017 and beyond.”

In addition to his sales leadership positions with enterprise software companies, Reuben is the founder and chairman of Saving Teens in Crisis Collaborative (STICC), a nonprofit organization formed in April of 2004 that assists disadvantaged, troubled teens and their parents. Staffed entirely by volunteers, the nonprofit works with health organizations, educational consultants, wilderness programs, boarding schools, rehabilitation centers and educational lawyers to steer families to the resources that they need but do not know about and cannot afford.

Most recently, Reuben served as managing director of FirstStrike LLC, a consultancy that specializes in working with Israeli enterprise software firms in successfully identifying, managing and executing sales processes that build firm customer relationships resulting in repeatable business. He worked closely with startups, including Whitebox Security, Nooba, Xpandion, and Semperis. Prior to First Strike, Reuben was the executive vice president of worldwide sales for Correlsense, an enterprise application performance management company.

“I joined torchlight largely because our mission to help today’s modern caregivers resonates with my own personal experience of caring for my troubled boys as well as my grandmother,” said Reuben. “I am gratified to be representing a technology that can substantively change people’s lives.”

About torchlight

Formerly known as myEdGPS, torchlight is a technology platform that reduces the costs and complexities of modern caregiving – a $38.2 billion challenge – for families and employers in the United States. With personalized action plans, easy-to-use digital tools, and expert advising, caregivers now have the power to handle every challenge with confidence. torchlight covers nearly 800,000 working families at innovative companies across the country, that recognize caring is good business.

Based in Boston, the company was founded by caregiving pioneer Adam Goldberg, M.Ed. For more information contact sales(at)torchlight.care, phone 844-693-3477, or visit torchlight.care.