eCube Systems, a leading provider of middleware modernization, integration and management solutions, announced the latest release of NXTware Remote™ 4.6.4 Agile Development Environment for OpenVMS. The new release now provides agile developers access to SCA – Source Code Analyzer feature to help developers do impact analysis on their code. The SCA module is part of the DEC tool kit LSE (Language Sensitive Editor) and interfaces with most OpenVMS compilers. The NXTware Remote SCA functions include preparing the SCA library, collecting analysis data with the compilers during compile with interfaces for COBOL, FORTRAN, BASIC and Pascal language integration; and enhancements to its support of the Pascal editor.

In addition to SCA, the new version of NXTware Remote adds additional source control library features like the CMS ANNOTATE function as well as a view for the CMS SHOW HISTORY command. More updates are planned this year include the addition of an audit service, and creation of a new NXTware Remote Test Server to enable automated deployment across the enterprise.

“As more and more developers adopt NXTware Remote for agile development on OpenVMS, we developing even more functionality for the needs of the developers. Providing 3GL impact analysis from within Eclipse is another important step in evolving the legacy development environment with modern tools”, says Robert Doyle, Chief Architect of eCube Systems. “Extending inter-operation between newer technologies and legacy languages is key to helping drive IT innovation.

With every new release, NXTware Remote continues to expand its capabilities with new features and improved tooling. In the latest release there are improvements to the integration of OpenVMS and linux deployment tools within Eclipse. NXTware Remote is certified for the latest versions of: Linux (Redhat, Suse, Ubuntu and fedora), zOS (zLinux,) Solaris, AIX, HP-UX, and HP OpenVMS. Additionally, NXTware Remote supports both the Microsoft, IBM and Apache AXIS2 Web services application stacks.

The features described in this release available in pre-release to select customer and under consulting engagements. For more information contact eCube Sales at: 866. 493.4224 Ext 1.

About NXTware Remote

NXTware is an Enterprise Evolution technology platform that enables legacy assets to be maintained, modernized and integrated from within Eclipse. The NXTware product family includes: NXTware IME for CORBA/RPC, NXTware Server and NXTware Remote. NXTware is available for all major UNIX operating systems, Windows, Linux, iMac and OpenVMS.

About eCube Systems, L.L.C.

eCube Systems helps companies maximize return on technology investment by providing development tools, legacy evolution products and consulting services that extend enterprise systems. Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies turn to eCube Systems to reduce risk, extend ROI, and increase productivity as they develop high performance solutions and consolidate existing capabilities by evolving to and integrating with contemporary Web Services.

All brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of eCube Systems in the United States and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Information and Press Contact:

Kevin Barnes

eCube Systems, L.L.C.

kbarnes(at)ecubesystems.com

Tel: 936-449-6877