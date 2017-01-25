“Precision medicine with personalized outcomes is the future, and getting this information and access into the hands of patients now could give them years of good living,” said patient advocate Janet Freeman-Daily

A unique consortium of patient organizations, advocates, startups, and leaders in the pharmaceutical industry today announced the launch of Precision Medicine for Me, a program dedicated to providing support to patients who want access to the best possible information and services related to precision medicine. Precision Medicine for Me aims to help ensure that all patients have access to next-generation tumor testing and the latest treatment options, including promising new drugs currently being tested in clinical trials. In the initial phase, http://www.precision-medicine.me is focused on lung cancer, the number one cancer killer and an area in which many of the most promising precision medicine treatments are being used or tested. Additional therapeutic areas will be addressed in the future.

This project was initiated by Patient Power, a patient empowerment organization, and Antidote, a digital health startup. “We recognized a major problem: it’s very difficult for patients to learn about and gain access to tumor testing unless they are treated at a major cancer center,” said Sarah Kerruish, Chief Patient Officer at Antidote. “This means they aren’t benefitting from the latest treatments, both approved and in development.” Now joined by many leading organizations supporting patient empowerment, including the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation, Free to Breathe, H-Labs, Lung Cancer Alliance, Lung Cancer Foundation of America, PatientsLikeMe, the Patient Empowerment Foundation, and SurviveIt, the consortium is focused on providing free, best-in-class information and support services for patients about why and how to get involved with precision medicine, including access to next-generation tumor testing. All assets created for this initiative are open to all.

“Precision medicine with personalized outcomes is the future, and getting this information and access into the hands of patients now could give them years of good living,” said patient advocate Janet Freeman-Daily. “I’m proud to be a part of Precision Medicine for Me. This is the first step in a movement towards next-generation genomic tests becoming part of the standard of care.” Freeman-Daily, like several on the Precision Medicine for Me team, is alive today because of tumor testing. A genomic test revealed that she had ROS1 mutation, which meant that she could take part in a clinical trial testing a new treatment for this mutation. She has now had no evidence of disease for four years.

“As a cancer patient myself, I know how rapidly the field is advancing, which is why we have to seek out specialists who treat our specific disease and then partner with them to get the latest, most effective treatment available,” said Andrew Schorr, Founder and President of Patient Power. “Patients should not be passive about their treatment, which is why we want to give them the knowledge, hope, and action they can take right now through the Precision Medicine for Me website.”

“It’s important to raise awareness about the value of precision medicine, and this initiative is a solid step in that direction,” said PatientsLikeMe Co-Founder and President Ben Heywood. "We are delighted for patients who visit the Precision Medicine for Me website to have access to resources such as our network of 500,000 patients to find options for treatments, connect with others, and take action to improve their outcomes."

About Precision Medicine for Me

Precision Medicine for Me is a collaborative project aimed at building a replicable and measurable model to increase patient awareness about and engagement in precision medicine. This initiative has Patient Power and Antidote at the helm and includes such organizations as the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation, Free to Breathe, H-Labs, Lung Cancer Alliance, Lung Cancer Foundation of America, PatientsLikeMe, the Patient Empowerment Foundation, QuintilesIMS, and SurviveIt, as well as patient advisors such as e-Patient Dave deBronkart and Janet Freeman-Daily. This mix of for-profit and non-profit organizations has come together with the goal of getting patients the best possible care, starting with the knowledge, hope, and action they can take right now. All Precision Medicine for Me assets are open to all, and anyone is welcome to join the initiative. For more information, please visit http://www.precision-medicine.me.

About Antidote

Antidote is a digital health company on a mission. Their aim is to accelerate the breakthroughs of new treatments by bridging the gap between medical research and the people who need them.

In a world where 80% of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to lack of awareness, Antidote uses cutting-edge technology to match the right patients with the right trials, helping medical researchers make faster progress, and offering new treatment options to patients in need. Antidote was launched as TrialReach in 2010, and is based in the US and UK.

This is a global effort to advance healthcare for everyone. To find out how you can help shape medical history, visit http://www.antidote.me.

About Patient Power

Patient Power is a pioneer in providing editorially independent, free online education and empowerment of cancer patients using video that connects experts with patients around the world. Its videos in multiple languages are seen by patients and cancer professionals on many web sites and in social media. These include http://www.patientpower.info, https://www.powerfulpatients.org/, http://powerfulpatients.eu/, and http://www.oncologytube.com.

