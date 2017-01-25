Vist Aroma Scents Natural Products for more information

On Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. EST, Cheryl Strickland will be a live guest on Empire Broadcasting Group. As an aromatherapy consultant and owner of Aroma Scents Natural Products, Ms. Strickland has been operating her small, family owned business since 2008.

During Ms. Strickland’s live interview she will be educating her listeners on the benefits of using natural and organic beauty products. Handcrafting luxury organic soaps, lotions, creams and spa bath products, Aroma Scents Natural Products goal is to make the best bath and body products. Producing their products without harsh or toxic chemicals, each and every one is made with love and they are affordable. Using aromatherapy is something that can benefit everyone. No matter if it’s for relaxation, to eliminate stress, or to heighten emotions; Aroma Scents Natural Products has the products that are right for you.

Currently located in London, Ontario, Ms. Strickland can’t thank her family and friends enough for the great support and advising her to open her own business. With a strong passion and constant drive to better her business, she enjoys making her clients happy with their products and will continue making each product with love.

On Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. EST for an interview with aromatherapy consultant and the owner of Aroma Scents Natural Products, Cheryl Strickland.

