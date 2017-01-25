LifeCare, Inc. Receives WorldatWork 2017 Seal of Distinction

It is an honor to once again receive the AWLP Seal of Distinction.” said Peter Burki, LifeCare Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “For almost 33 years we have committed ourselves to helping clients, their employees, and the employees of LifeCare…
WASHINGTON, D.C. and SHELTON, CT (PRWEB) January 25, 2017
WorldatWork, a nonprofit HR association and compensation authority, is proud to announce that LifeCare has earned WorldatWork’s Seal of Distinction for 2017 for the sixth straight year. The seal is a unique mark of excellence designed to identify organizational success in total rewards effectiveness. LifeCare is one of 160 organizations to be honored as a 2017 recipient. All of the 2017 recipients will be recognized during the WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference & Exhibition, held in Washington, D.C. from May 7-10.
“It is an honor to once again receive the AWLP Seal of Distinction,” said Peter Burki, LifeCare Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “For almost 33 years we have committed ourselves to helping clients, their employees and the employees of LifeCare be successful both in the workplace and at home. We look forward to continuing our support for them as they navigate through their personal needs and life events.”
Begun in 2012, the prestigious Seal of Distinction is awarded to companies that meet defined standards of workplace programs, policies and practices weighted on several factors, such as the complexity of implementation, required organizational resources, perceived breadth of access and overall level of commitment from leadership. Applicants are evaluated on:
- Health & wellness
- Pay for time not worked
- Unpaid time off
- Retirement
- Perquisites
- Base pay
- Bonus programs
- Short-term incentives
- Long-term incentives
- Performance management
- Recognition
- Development opportunities
- Caring for dependents
- Culture initiatives & community involvement
- Financial wellness
- Workplace flexibility
- Workforce experience
“We congratulate all of the recipients of the 2017 Seal of Distinction. These recipients represent a wide variety of industries from across the U.S. and Canada, showing that the total rewards model applies to employers and employees everywhere,” stated Anne C. Ruddy, president and CEO of WorldatWork. “This year, we saw the highest number of applicants since the Seal of Distinction was created. I’m confident that this means an increasing number of companies are recognizing the importance of a workplace environment that benefits both the employer and employee.”
This year’s recipients represent industries of education, finance, government, health, law, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals – and hail from 36 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The 2017 list includes 80 companies who are first-time Seal of Distinction recipients. Eighty companies have received the seal in previous years. In addition, 11 organizations, including LifeCare, have qualified every year since WorldatWork started presenting the Seal of Distinction in 2012.
About LifeCare
LifeCare provides employer-sponsored work-life benefits to 61,000 clients, including Fortune 500 companies and large branches of the federal government, representing 100 million members nationwide. In addition to child and backup care solutions, LifeCare also provides a full suite of work-life solutions that save members time with personal life needs such as: elder care, legal and financial issues, health and everyday responsibilities. LifeCare also operates LifeMart, an online discount shopping website that provides real savings on everyday products and needs. LifeCare is headquartered in Shelton, CT.
About WorldatWork®
The Total Rewards Association
WorldatWork is a nonprofit human resources association and compensation authority for professionals and organizations focused on compensation, benefits and total rewards. It's our mission to empower professionals to become masters in their fields. We do so by providing thought leadership in total rewards disciplines from the world's most respected experts; ensuring access to timely, relevant content; and fostering an active community of total rewards practitioners and leaders.
WorldatWork has more than 70,000 members and subscribers worldwide; more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies employ a WorldatWork member. Founded in 1955, WorldatWork has offices in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., and is affiliated with more than 70 human resources associations around the world.
Below is the complete list of 2017 Seal of Distinction recipients:
Alabama
Norton Lilly International, Inc.
Calgary, Alberta
University of Calgary
Arkansas
USAble Life
Arizona
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Arizona State University
The University of Arizona
Vantage West Credit Union
British Columbia
University of the Fraser Valley
California
ACI Specialty Benefits
Actelion Pharmaceuticals US
Addepar
Foothill Family
Fremont Bank
Infoblox Inc.
Intuit Inc.
Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA)
Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans
Professional Publications Inc.
Prologis
UCLA Health and David Geffen School of Medicine
University of California, Davis
University of California, Irvine
University of California San Diego
Colorado
Otter Products LLC
Quantum Corporation
Connecticut
LifeCare, Inc.
Yale University
District of Columbia
Advanced Medical Technology Association
American Gas Association
DC Water
Department of Transportation - Federal Aviation Administration
Federal Reserve Board of Governors
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Raffa, P.C.
Summit Consulting LLC
The George Washington University
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Florida
AACSB International
BayCare Health System
Black Knight Financial Services, Inc.
Broward Health
Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority/LYNX
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation
Seminole State College of Florida
Georgia
Alston & Bird LLP
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Emory University
NCR Corporation
Sibley Heart Center Cardiology
SouthCrest Bank N.A.
WellStar Health System
Iowa
ITA Group, Inc.
Principal Financial Group
Wells Enterprises Inc.
Illinois
Feeding America
National Futures Association
Northwestern University
Riverside Healthcare
Sikich LLP
StratEx
Indiana
Old National Bancorp
Kansas
American Multi-Cinema Inc.
Louisiana
LAMMICO
Massachusetts
Babson College
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Globoforce
Kronos Incorporated
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Progress
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Maryland
Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
Campbell & Company
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Continental Realty Corporation
Frederick County Public Schools
Johns Hopkins University and Health System
Marriott International
National Institutes of Health
National Security Agency
Target Community & Educational Services, Inc.
Michigan
CSIG Holding Company
Herman Miller Inc.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
MidMichigan Health
The Taubman Company
University of Michigan
Whirlpool Corporation
Minnesota
AgriBank
AgStar Financial Services
Amplifon Americas
Missouri
City of Kansas City, Missouri
KCP&L
Nestle Purina PetCare Co.
University of Missouri System
Veterans United Home Loans
Montana
Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co. P.C.
Nebraska
TD Ameritrade
New Jersey
BASF Corporation
Becton Dickinson
CRP Industries Inc.
Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.
KPMG LLP
Prudential Financial
Sanofi US
The Electrochemical Society
Nevada
Renown Health
New York
Mastercard
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
MVP Health Care
MetLife
NYU Langone Medical Center
On Deck Capital Inc.
Ralph Lauren
The YMCA of Greater Rochester
North Carolina
BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina
NC State University
Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA)
RTI International
Volvo Group North America
Ohio
G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc.
Medical Mutual of Ohio
Paycor
Oklahoma
Explorer Pipeline
Ontario
The Co-operators
Oregon
Craft Brew Alliance
Oregon State University
Puppet Inc.
The Standard
Pennsylvania
University of Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Brown University
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Research Council
Tennessee
Smith Seckman Reid Inc.
Texas
Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Children's Health
City of Southlake
Dell Inc.
Disability Rights Texas
Geokinetics
Lloyd's Register Americas Inc.
MOGAS Industries, Inc.
Ryan, LLC
Southwest Research Institute
Texas Instruments
Utah
BambooHR
Mountain America Credit Union
O.C. Tanner
Space Dynamics Laboratory
Virginia
DRS Technologies Inc.
George Mason University
M2 Strategy Inc.
SC3 LLC
Vencore
Virginia Commonwealth University
Washington
Energy Northwest
Providence Health & Services
WE Communications
Wisconsin
Runzheimer International