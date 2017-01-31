We are honored to have been featured as an influential recruitment organization by HR Tech Outlook and feel that this selection highlights our dedication to innovation and what we expect to accomplish this year.

GreenJobInterview, a leading provider of video interview solutions, has been selected as one of the Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers by HR Tech Outlook, a technology publication focused on enterprise solutions.

HR Tech Outlook’s special recruitment edition featured GreenJobInterview’s latest advancements in video interview technology, focusing on the company’s next generation browser-based live interview product. The four-page cover story also discussed the video interview pioneer’s mobile-focused approach to recruiting and how it plans to evolve its product line in 2017 to meet the changing demands of its clients.

“We are honored to have been featured as an influential recruitment organization by HR Tech Outlook and feel that this selection highlights our dedication to innovation and what we expect to accomplish this year,” said CEO and President Ryan Mulholland. “We are very proud of our next generation live interview solution and look forward to helping our clients utilize the updated platform to increase their hiring efficiency.”

Following a financially successful year in 2016 and the release of a handful of groundbreaking new product features, HR Tech Outlook highlighted GreenJobInterview’s history as an innovative technology developer founded by recruiters. As the article states, GreenJobInterview continues to lead the market as a customer service-focused organization, and it provides clients a completely personalized interview experience through VIP waiting rooms, branded emails, custom designed meeting rooms and more.

“We are proud to select GreenJobInterview as one of the Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers of 2017,” said Hanna Wilson, Managing Editor of HR Tech Outlook. “GreenJobInterview has gained this recognition as it continues to provide a video interviewing platform for its hundreds of clients with additional features and products to support their needs.”

GreenJobInterview’s next generation live interview solution is now available, and the company is currently migrating its clients to the updated release. Clients can expect many new developments and updates throughout 2017 to continue improving the user experience.

About GreenJobInterview:

GreenJobInterview is the pioneer of video interviewing solutions. These easy-to-use solutions are supported by best in class customer service support. Its white glove concierge level of support is appropriate for companies of all sizes and can cater to even the most discerning customers. Find out why Fortune 500 clients flock to GreenJobInterview for video interview software solutions. Save time, save money, and elevate your candidate experience today. For more information, visit http://greenjobinterview.com.

About HR Tech Outlook:

Published from Fremont, California, HR Tech Outlook is a technology magazine, which gives information about the latest technologies in the industry that helps the technology, business leaders, and start-up ecosystems to achieve business goals. A panel of experts, technology leaders and board members of HR Tech Outlook magazine has finalized the “Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers 2017” and short listed the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.hrtechoutlook.com