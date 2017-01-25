The Conference Forum Launches 2017 Clinical Trial Collaborations Event

“The future of collaborations in drug development will require partners we never thought of before and new models for outstanding project delivery,” said Valerie Bowling.

The Conference Forum has announced the launch of the 2nd annual Clinical Trial Collaborations (CTC) conference in Boston on April 3-4, 2017.

Led by Co-Chair Katherine Vandebelt, Global Head of Clinical Innovation at Eli Lilly, the CTC conference is the only strategic-level event in the US entirely focused on collaborations needed for 21st century drug development.

Valerie Bowling, Executive Director of the CTC event, said, “The future of collaborations in drug development will require partners we never thought of before and new models for outstanding project delivery.”

The CTC conference offers a variety of sessions that illustrate new collaboration techniques to drive improved clinical trial outcomes and bring clinical trial professionals closer to patients. Ken Getz, Director of Sponsored Research Programs at Tufts CSDD, will kick off the event with a presentation titled, “How the Clinical Collaborations Landscape Is Changing and Its Impact on R&D Operations.” The CTC conference also will feature three first-time keynote presentations:

Takeda on their Transformational Clinical Development and Marketed Product Partnership with PRA Health Sciences with Dr Andy Plump, Director, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Takeda

Models for Exquisite Project Delivery with Internal and External Partners with Dr Andy Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Trial Operations, Merck

Big Trends Impacting Clinical Development with Dr Steve Cutler, Chief Operating Officer and CEO Designate, ICON

In addition, the CTC conference will feature:



Technology Needs and Solutions Discussion: Judith Dunn, Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Development and Head of Innovation Center at Roche, will lead an interactive session on identifying technology needs and solutions.

Partnering Tool: All conference attendees can access a partnering tool and partnering facilities to host small group and one-on-one meetings.

Clinical Research as a Care Option: This collaborative session scheduled for the entire afternoon of April 4 shows us how clinical trial professionals can bring patients closer to clinical research and can find ways to make clinical trials a care option. It is considered one of the biggest topics for the future of healthcare. Dr John McConnell, CEO, Wake Forest University Medical, is confirmed to keynote this section of the conference.

The CTC conference offers presentations that deliver insightful clinical trial ideas and challenges for R&D operations, contract resource organizations (CROs) and site executives. It serves as an ideal event for senior-level clinical operation executives from large, medium and small pharmas, CROs, sites and patient advocacy organizations.

The CTC event is proud to have CenterWatch as its exclusive lead media partner. CenterWatch is the leading source of clinical trial information for both clinical research professionals and patients. Learn more about CenterWatch.

To find more about the CTC conference, click here.

About The Conference Forum

The Conference Forum is a drug development industry research firm and presents specialized events for professionals in the life science and healthcare industries. The company currently offer conferences for R&D leaders, clinical development professionals, biotech executives, VCs, drug delivery specialists, patient advocates and FDA executives. The Conference Forum’s mission is to create the best content, exchange ideas and provide quality networking to help move therapeutics to patients faster. Learn more about The Conference Forum.