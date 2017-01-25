The Money Source Hires Shayna Arrington as Chief Compliance Officer

We are gaining an expert in compliance who has been at the forefront of the evolution of compliance in our industry

The Money Source, a national lender and mortgage loan servicer, has hired Shayna Arrington as the company’s Chief Compliance Officer to lead the fast-growing mortgage company’s regulatory compliance efforts.

Arrington comes to the Melville, N.Y.-based lender with extensive governmental and private sector experience, including positions with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Justice. Arrington was most recently a compliance attorney with the American Mortgage Law Group in San Francisco.



Rick Toma, Chief Operating Officer of The Money Source, praised Arrington’s deep industry knowledge and keen understanding of regulatory compliance.

“We are truly excited to expand our executive team with such incredible depth and breadth,” said Toma. “We are gaining an expert in compliance who has been at the forefront of the evolution of compliance in our industry.”

Arrington will oversee regulatory compliance within the company’s many service lines, including retail lending, correspondent lending, wholesale lending and loan servicing. As The Money Source continues to build out industry-leading mortgage and financial technology, Arrington will assure the technology architecture is driving not only a class-leading user experience but also the highest levels of compliance.

The Money Source has grown rapidly under the direction of a talented and experienced executive team that oversees the company’s nationwide expansion. Over the last year, The Money Source has hired more than 500 new employees, opened offices in Santa Ana, Calif.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Dallas, Texas; Meriden, Conn., and funded over $1 billion in new loans in one month. The Money Source was recently honored as a Financial Services Silver Stevie® Great Employers award winner. This honor follows recognition in May, when The Money Source was awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award for “Management Team of the Year.”

About The Money Source

The Money Source is a national mortgage lender and mortgage loan servicer, with offices in Santa Ana, Calif.; Walnut Creek, Calif.; Melville, New York; Tempe, Ariz.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Dallas, Texas; and Meriden, Conn. For more information on The Money Source, visit themoneysource.com