TSheets, the #1 employee rated and requested time tracking app, announced today that it has been chosen as a preferred provider by BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and consulting firms. Under the agreement, BDO will use TSheets automated time tracking and scheduling to enhance the technology platform of BDODrive, the firm’s cloud-based solution for outsourced financial management, accounting services, and business intelligence.

“TSheets couldn't be more excited to be a part of BDODrive," says TSheets CEO Matt Rissell. "I have had a long-standing admiration for BDO's contribution to the accounting profession and their continued commitment to serving their clients. Over the years, I've watched BDO go above and beyond the call of duty to be on the cutting edge of innovation and inspiration. BDO continues their legacy as one of the nation's top accounting firms. We look forward to watching the impact our partnership will have on the way businesses everywhere handle their finances."

“The scheduling functions, mobility, and GPS tracking are just a few key features that enabled BDO to select TSheets as a preferred partner as part of BDODrive,” said Kelly Johnson, Partner and National Practice Leader for Business Services & Outsourcing at BDO USA. “The ease of use for real-time invoicing and time tracking assists our clients, saving them time and money, in daily business operations.”

BDODrive is an integrated, scalable solution for financial management, accounting services and business intelligence that fundamentally improves upon the traditional concept of business outsourcing. Leveraging leading-edge cloud technology and security, BDODrive provides clients with a real-time, mobile view of their business’s performance that enables them to operate more efficiently and effectively. Some of the key features delivered through BDODrive include accounting and financial management, online payments, auto bank feeds and reconciliation, business data analytics, secure document management and customized reporting of key performance indicators delivered in real-time with 24/7 mobile access. Most important, all of these features are enhanced by the active involvement of experienced BDO professionals who assist clients in identifying opportunities and mitigating risk. For more information, go to BDODrive.

About TSheets

TSheets is the leading time tracking and scheduling software for small business owners who need to track employee time for payroll and invoicing. With go-anywhere mobile functionality, employee scheduling, and GPS location tracking, TSheets is the #1 rated and requested mobile time tracking app on apps.com.

TSheets' truly seamless integration with QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online can save business owners up to eight percent on gross payroll costs each year, just by eliminating the manual and cumbersome payroll process. More importantly, TSheets is built for the people who actually have to use it: employees. If you can send a text message, you can track time using TSheets. Plus, TSheets' five-star customer experience team is always available for onboarding help or technical support. For more information, visit http://www.tsheets.com.

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, financial advisory and consulting services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and more than 400 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 1,300 offices in over 150 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information, please visit: http://www.bdo.com.