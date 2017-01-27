Digital West Acquires Norcast Providing core technology and telephone services in one place, from one trusted provider gives our customers an edge.

Two California tech companies are transforming the way businesses engage technology. Digital West Networks, Inc. announced today that it has acquired Norcast Telecom Networks, the Central Coast’s premier data and telecom provider. Teams from both companies will be fully retained, and the newly united company will continue under the Digital West name.

The blending of Digital West and Norcast into one company creates the single largest business infrastructure provider in the Central Coast region. “We want to impact the way companies do business by providing the same caliber of digital technologies that the largest companies use, making them accessible for any sized business. Our goal is to make that transformation as simple and seamless as possible through high-touch customer service,” said Tim Williams, Digital West CEO/Founder. “Providing core technology and telephone services in one place, from one trusted provider gives our customers an edge. One of the many benefits of this partnership is that businesses can expect a community-minded, customer-oriented approach they’d never receive from the telecom and cable giants,“ said Williams.

Digital West is a leader in fiber optic connectivity, colocation, digital business applications, and cloud services. The newly integrated company will deliver a growing array of world-class cloud services, advanced technologies and telecom services that will keep area businesses competitive, both regionally and globally.

Norcast, known for its exceptional customer service, provides voice and data services to businesses throughout the Central Coast. “Our two companies have worked closely for more than 10 years, in fact, we work with many of the same customers,” said Michael Gayaldo, CEO of Norcast.

Founded in 1999, Digital West is based in San Luis Obispo, California and serves customers across the U.S. and abroad, including medium-to-large enterprise clients with custom infrastructure needs, small businesses and commercial Internet carriers. In addition to its primary data center in San Luis Obispo, the company also has points of presence in New York, Los Angeles, San Jose, Australia and Switzerland.

“I am proud to be moving my investment in the telecommunications future to Digital West as we come together,” said Jeff Buckingham, Digital West President. “It has been the joy of my life to work with our business community to grow and succeed with new technology, and I look forward to the fun and the challenges in the years to come.”

Jeff Buckingham, current President of Norcast, will join Digital West as President and Chief Client Officer. Digital West’s Tim Williams will remain as CEO/Founder, Michael Boyer will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer, and Sandy Davis will remain Chief Financial Officer.

