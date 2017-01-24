Respected Dentist, Dr. Kevin Hogan, Relieves Gum Disease Pain with Laser Dentistry

Dr. Kevin Hogan, a general and cosmetic dentist, is pleased to announce that patients can now receive treatment for their gum disease in Charleston, SC, with or without a referral. Dr. Hogan has opened his Mt. Pleasant practice to patients who may benefit from the LANAP® protocol, a laser dentistry procedure that targets infection without harming healthy tissue. The procedure is frequently preferred by dental professionals and patients for its numerous benefits over traditional gum surgery.

Gum disease is a serious issue in Charleston, SC and around the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of the U.S. population suffer from some form of gum disease. A major contributing factor to this high figure is that many people may fear gum disease treatment more than they fear the condition itself. This is because traditional gum surgery is invasive and involves a long, sometimes painful, recovery. With laser dentistry, however, many of these side effects are eliminated. Because Dr. Hogan uses a soft tissue laser to complete the treatment instead of a scalpel, patients experience less bleeding, less pain and less post-operative swelling.

With the LANAP® protocol, patients do not have to endure stitches, long recovery times or multiple visits to the dentist’s office. Instead, the procedure can be completed in as little as one or two appointments, depending on the needs of the patient. Many patients return to their normal activities and routines in very little time. This is because while the laser vaporizes infected tissue, it also promotes healing.

Those interested in using gentle, cutting-edge laser dentistry to treat their gum disease in Charleston, SC are invited to contact Dr. Hogan’s practice for more information by calling 843-639-5921.

About the Doctor

Dr. Kevin Hogan is a general dentist providing individualized care for patients in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Dr. Hogan is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry and has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education courses to stay contemporary with the latest dental technologies. In addition, he has also completed coursework with the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation and has lectured at the University of North Carolina, Emory University, the Saginaw Valley University and the AUA-American University of Antigua on head and neck anatomy and oral pathology. Dr. Hogan is a member of the American Dental Association, International College of Cranio-Mandibular Orthopedics, Academy of Laser Dentistry, International Association of Physiologic Aesthetics, Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry, DOCS (the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation), International Congress of Oral Implantologists and the South Carolina Dental Association. He is also a past member of the American Straight Wire Orthodontic Association, Maxillofacial Orthopedic Growth and Development, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Functional Orthodontic Society. He and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional oral care to patients through personalized treatment plans. To learn more about the services offered by Dr. Hogan, please visit his website at http://www.smilesbyhogan.com or call (843) 639-5921.