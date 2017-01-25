Mid-Atlantic Angels Launches Crowdfund Frederick

With Crowdfund Frederick, MAA increases its contribution to economic vitality within a 30-mile radius of Frederick....and supports local entrepreneurs

With its equity crowdfunding educational event at Cowork Frederick on January 18 to an overflow crowd of investors and entrepreneurs, Mid-Atlantic Angels (MAA) launched Crowdfund Frederick, a new program for local equity crowdfunding under Regulation Crowdfunding and Title III of the JOBS Act. In addition to our traditional individual opt-in and group syndication investment methods, MAA now supports local entrepreneurs whose companies lend themselves to equity crowdfunding to raise up to $1 million annually from their customers, potential customers, friends, acquaintances, fans, social media contacts and other affinity groups. Both accredited and non-accredited investors may invest in these equity crowdfunding offerings.

MAA Managing Director Mark Greathouse notes, “With Crowdfund Frederick, MAA increases its contribution to economic vitality within a 30-mile radius of Frederick, enables citizens of Frederick to have a stake in hometown businesses by empowering their direct involvement in community economic development, and supports local entrepreneurs and help them grow their businesses.”

Commenting on how MAA member investors will provide the initial capital to fund the costs of an equity crowdfunding campaign for approved companies, Lou Bevilacqua, MAA Managing Director and Managing Member of Bevilacqua, PLLC adds, “I am really excited about the possibilities for Frederick entrepreneurs to combine equity crowdfunding with an investment from the Mid-Atlantic Angels!” He further notes that, “MAA investor members are able to take advantage of unique opportunities to invest at an early stage and at a lower valuation in a company that has a high likelihood to be able to raise additional capital in an equity crowdfunding offering.”

MAA advises that entrepreneurs interested in pursuing capital via Crowdfund Frederick are invited to click on the Crowdfund Frederick button on the MAA homepage. If interested in equity crowdfunding, click on Entrepreneur Inquiries (indicate interest in crowdfunding).

Headquartered in Frederick, MAA actively feeds the Frederick economy by advising and obtaining investment capital for emerging technology companies through its five annual Capital Cycles. As a gateway to private equity capital, MAA is excited to help entrepreneurial businesses flourish in Frederick County and the region. MAA is actively accepting applications from qualified companies and seeks to expand its network of angel investors. Businesses seeking capital are invited to the Entrepreneur Inquiries page at http://www.MidAtlanticAngels.com, while prospective investors may inquire about membership on the Investor Inquiries page.