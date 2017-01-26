Chronus Wins Fourth Consecutive Brandon Hall Excellence Award

“This accolade reaffirms the importance of continued innovation in enabling organizations to drive successful outcomes for their mentoring initiatives.”

Chronus, the leader in mentoring software, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in Technology in the Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology. Chronus has won a Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award four years running.

Chronus’ cloud-based mentoring software is used by organizations to develop, engage, and retain employees, providing a complete, structured system for running mentoring initiatives. Chronus software powers a variety of modern mentoring programs including employee career mentoring, new hire buddy programs, mentoring circles, flash mentoring, and more.

This award recognizes Chronus’ industry-leading work to support its customers’ growing and shifting workforce in new ways and across expanding technologies, programs types, and uses of modern mentoring. With the release of the first-to-market iOS and Android applications in mentoring software, Chronus’ mobile experience drives increased participation and engagement for more productive mentoring and alignment with workforce trends.

“We are honored to be recognized with a Gold Award by the Brandon Hall Group, especially among the vast number of applicants and the rigorous judging process these submissions undergo,” said Seena Mortazavi, CEO of Chronus. “This accolade reaffirms the importance of continued innovation as the leader in mentoring software, and in enabling organizations to drive successful outcomes for their mentoring initiatives.”

“The technology user experience plays an increasingly large role in shaping the employee experience, and these award winners are creating leading practices that deserve validation and recognition,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:



Product

Unique differentiators

Value proposition

Measurable results

The complete list of award winners can be found on the Brandon Hall Group website.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs (http://www.brandonhall.com).

About Chronus

Chronus is the leader in mentoring software. Our configurable platform is powering hundreds of successful mentoring programs for some of the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and professional associations. With unique MatchIQ™ technology, a guided experience for participants, and the most configurable platform in the industry, Chronus enables mentoring programs to efficiently scale and drive more strategic value for organizations worldwide.

Learn more at http://www.chronus.com.

Follow Chronus on Twitter @ChronusSoftware or on LinkedIn.