Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), an innovative leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and digitization solutions, is showcasing its newest solutions at three separate events in North America in early 2017: the ISM Annual Conference for Procurement Risk Management; the Life Insurance Conference; and the Document Strategy Forum. At the conferences, SPS’ Subject Matter Experts will share how its solutions

can accelerate the achievement of business objectives through digital automation.

On March 16, SPS will be exhibiting at the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Annual Conference for Procurement Risk Management in New York City. SPS will be sharing success stories and value-added capabilities to supply management professionals who are seeking ways to balance changing business demands and innovation.

In April, SPS will attend and exhibit at the Life Insurance Conference in Orlando where the topic of “Strategic Responses to Change” will be examined by the industry’s professionals. With emphasis placed on issues like digital solutions, client-first mandates, and engagement challenges, SPS will bring answers and insights on its BPO solutions in the area of Intelligent Automation, Robotic Processing, and Artificial Intelligence applications that can materially improve workflow process in areas such as claims processing.

In May, SPS will participate in the Document Strategy Forum (DSF) in Chicago to introduce ways in which companies can leverage document process outsourcing (DPO) to deliver improved customer service and streamline document processing operations. SPS executives will be exhibiting and meeting with business leaders to introduce strategic solutions that quantifiably improve speed, accuracy, and scalability without replacing legacy systems.

Heidi Cohen, Senior VP for Market Development for SPS North America, said, “We are seeing increased momentum and demand for SPS’ ground-breaking solutions that can help our clients advance over their competition, and our aim is to share the results experienced through the deployment of such solutions.”

By sponsoring the ISM, the Life Insurance Conference and DSF, SPS continues to support several of the industries it serves with strategic insights and best practices.

