Three Wire Systems, (LLC) (Three Wire) announces that Jennifer Roseman, Chief and Executive Vice President of Veteran and Military Programs, has been named to the 2016 list of Top 100 People presented by Pennsylvania Business Central.

Nominated by a member of the Pennsylvania Business Central readership, Roseman was then taken into consideration by the editorial team and finally selected for publication. As the Top 100 People edition has been a celebrated part of the Pennsylvania Business Central for over 20 years, Roseman joins a group of business men and women who have kept Central Pennsylvania growing.

“Jennifer’s commitment to VetAdvisor and its mission is unsurpassable,” said Dan Frank, chief executive officer, Three Wire. “We are very proud to have such a hardworking, creative, and knowledgeable member of our team.”

VetAdvisor, a Three Wire program, provides proactive, one-on-one coaching services to help continually improve the quality of life for our heroes in uniform and their families. As the nation’s expert in veteran-centric holistic care, the VetAdvisor program also provides corporate HR and management teams with resources to better understand how to recruit and retain valuable military veteran and service member personnel at a low health care cost.

“This is really a full team award. I wouldn’t be able to accomplish what we do without our VetAdvisor Services team and the passion they bring every day to work,” said Jennifer Roseman. “Every person on this list is very deserving, they each set themselves apart with their leadership, community involvement, and contributions to Pennsylvania business.”

Learn more about Pennsylvania Business Central here: http://www.pabusinesscentral.com

For more information about Three Wire, please visit http://www.threewiresys.com/. For more information about the VetAdvisor program, please visit http://myvetadvisor.com/.

About VetAdvisor

Founded in 2006, Three Wire is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to modernize with innovative and efficient technology solutions. Part of the Three Wire Health and Human Solutions offering, the VetAdvisor Program provides proactive, one-on-one coaching services to veterans and their families. As the nation’s expert in veteran-centric holistic care, the VetAdvisor program also provides corporate teams with resources to better understand how to recruit and retain valuable military veteran and service member personnel at a low health care cost.