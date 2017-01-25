“We launched Gateway to meet our clients’ dual requirements of self-service eDiscovery management and an outsourced, secure eDiscovery infrastructure,” said Christian Lawrence, Discovia's CEO.

Discovia, a leading global provider of eDiscovery services to corporations, law firms and government entities, today announced the launch of Gateway™, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) eDiscovery solution that gives organizations the ability to take a “self-service” approach to managing part or all of their eDiscovery requirements, while removing the burden of infrastructure investment and management, and minimizing data security risks.

“In recent years, we’ve heard an increasing desire from many of our clients to be able to manage part or all of their eDiscovery requirements autonomously, without needing to pick up the phone or send an email every time they have a new eDiscovery project,” said Christian Lawrence, chief executive officer of Discovia. “At the same time, these clients shared with us that they would prefer to be free from the burden of investing in and managing hardware infrastructure, choosing, supporting and updating best-of-breed software tools, and gaining critical data security credentials. We listened and have developed a solution to address their needs.”

Gateway is the first IaaS offering to integrate multiple best-in-class industry software solutions into a single offering that delivers workflow flexibility and customization. It integrates seamlessly with all of Discovia’s proprietary data management systems, quality control processes and reporting tools.

All data is housed in Discovia’s third-party certified ISO 27001, HIPAA compliant hosting environment. Gateway clients will have full access to a virtual operating environment that looks and feels like it’s owned by the organization using it, while being powered by industry experts, processes and technology that maximize flexibility, minimize cost and eliminate the responsibility for maintaining infrastructure.

“We launched Gateway to meet our clients’ dual requirements of self-service eDiscovery management and an outsourced, secure eDiscovery infrastructure,” said Lawrence. “This is the only IaaS eDiscovery solution that is integrated with multiple industry-leading review platforms – including Relativity, Eclipse and Brainspace – and is backed up by an experienced team of eDiscovery professionals who can step in to support a client’s efforts at a moment’s notice.”

Discovia will offer a sneak peek at Gateway during the Legaltech New York 2017 conference and trade show in New York City on January 31-February 2. To schedule a private demonstration of the new offering, please contact Greg Mazares, Discovia’s president of sales, at greg.mazares@discovia.com.

About Discovia

Discovia provides electronic discovery services to corporations and law firms engaged in litigation, ITC investigations, and internal and regulatory investigations, including HSR Second Requests. Services include onsite and remote data collections, data minimization, data processing and hosting, expert application of leading technology-assisted review tools, document review management, and document productions. Discovia is one of the only eDiscovery services providers to achieve ISO 27001 certification and HIPAA/HITECH compliance for data security according to third-party auditors. Discovia is the first to publish its accuracy rate - 99.7 percent, and typically achieves data culling rates of 95 percent for repeat clients. Discovia is the first eDiscovery services firm to deliver a fixed-price managed services solution, enabling corporate legal departments and law firms to gain a world-class eDiscovery function with complete cost predictability. More information is available at 415-392-2900 or http://www.discovia.com.