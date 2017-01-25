ABODA Strengthens Operations and Sales

Suzie Klucar, VP of Operations Suzie and Toni bring decades of industry experience in global sales, account management, operations and business development. They make a strong addition to our team as we continue to expand our operations and bolster our global brand.

ABODA, an innovative leader in global housing management services providing responsive, reliable and resourceful solutions to some of the biggest brands in the world, announced the addition of two industry veterans to its global housing management team.

Suzie Klucar, CRP, GMS, has joined ABODA Global Housing Management as Vice President of Operations and Toni Andell has joined the Sales team as Global Business Development Manager.

In her role, Klucar is responsible for the complete day-to-day management of the Puget Sound and Global Client Services Operations, as well as developing standards and procedures to enhance quality and service standards for all global housing markets. Previously, Suzie worked for BridgeStreet, where she spent the last four years on-site as the Global Account Manager for Brookfield Relocation in Phoenix, AZ. Prior to this, she was the Statistical Analysis and Event Manager for Global Dental Science, the Adjunct for Le Cordon Bleu, the General Manager for ZMC Hotels and held a variety of Regional Management positions with Homewood Suites and Marriott International. Her pedigree and passion for operations and guest service combined with the experience she brings in both global and national accounts management make Klucar an ideal fit for the dynamics of operations within ABODA.

As the new Global Business Development Manager, Toni Andell will be responsible for strategic business development centered around ABODA’s Administration Model. Andell’s primary goal will be to identify global brands who would benefit from engaging ABODA to fully manage 100% of their relocations needs (market, domestic, and global). Prior to ABODA, Andell worked for Temporary Housing Directory (THD) where she spent the last six years working as the Director of Sales and Marketing. Previous to THD, Toni was with Oakwood Corporate Housing for 21 years. There she held various global sales and business development roles at the Management and Director level. Toni’s success centers around strategic business development from the ground up and across different verticals and regions of the world making her a valuable asset to the ABODA Global Housing Management team.

Lee Curtis, CCHP, President of ABODA Global Housing Management said, “Suzie and Toni bring decades of industry experience in global sales, account management, operations and business development. They make a strong addition to our team as we continue to expand our operations and bolster our global brand.”

About ABODA

ABODA is an innovative leader in global housing management services, providing responsive, reliable and resourceful solutions to some of the biggest brands in the world. ABODA Global Housing Management uses a logistics-focused approach, combining the best of program planning and administration, inventory management, execution, service delivery and technology to help corporate clients operate more efficiently and enhance customer experiences. ABODA also offers furnishings, property management, and cleaning services in the Greater Seattle Area. Employee-owned ABODA is flexible enough to meet clients’ ever-changing business needs through its award-winning customer service. Learn more about ABODA at http://www.aboda.com or call 1-888-389-0500.