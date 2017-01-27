SuperiorReview Appoints New Vice President of National Accounts

SuperiorReview, a Principal Partner with Altep Inc., and a national provider of review management, consulting and attorney staffing and placement services, announced that Ron Allen will be taking on the role of Vice President of National Accounts.

“Ron is the perfect fit for this role,” said SuperiorReview President Joe Valenzuela. “With his extensive experience and insight, he brings a strong sense of direction and dedication to quality and integrity in his work and the teams he manages. We are so excited to have him step into this position.”

Throughout his career in eDiscovery, Ron has focused on seeking cost-effective, accurate discovery management services for clients, and on providing practical strategic guidance for clients by developing a clear understanding of their goals and then collaborating with them to create precise, proactive action plans. As the VP of National Accounts, he looks forward to connecting with an even broader range of decision makers and stakeholders within law firms and corporations in all industries, and introducing them to the unique combination of experience, service, and technology for which SuperiorReview and Altep have become known.

Ron earned his B.A. in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland, and followed that with a law degree from the University of Baltimore. Since then, his tenure at Robert Half Legal and at Adams & Martins Group - one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the country - has allowed him to work with many of the largest law firms and financial and accounting organizations in the world. In his years with SuperiorReview, Ron has concentrated on strategically targeted regions, focusing on law firms and corporate legal departments involved in domestic and international litigation.

“SuperiorReview has always been motivated to provide clients with the best service, efficient workflows, and repeatable cost savings. In each engagement, we work to identify and implement technologies and methods that can improve both short- and long-term outcomes.” Allen said. “My new role will allow me to expand on this effort, and bring value to more clients throughout the country, and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

About SuperiorReview

SuperiorReview uses advanced data analytics via integrations with Relativity and various other discovery and data management applications to provide outstanding support and service in Managed Review projects of all sizes. Our team of experts are litigation technologists and former attorneys with a deep understanding of the benefits, limitations, and requirements of both the technologies and the law. They assist clients with complex, high-volume projects, providing project setup and planning as well as guidance and training regarding effective use of analytics and advanced workflows in litigation and data management protocols. By maximizing the effectiveness of structured and conceptual analytics, SuperiorReview helps improve the quality and speed of review. This investment translates into significant efficiency and cost savings, and enhances the quality and accuracy of the final work product. Learn more about our services and expertise at http://www.superiorreview.com, or follow us on Twitter: @SuperiorReview.

About Altep

Altep, Inc. is a Relativity Best in Service – Orange Level hosting provider, with certified Masters, Experts, Administrators, Analytics Specialists, Reviewer Specialists, Assisted Review Specialists, Infrastructure Specialists, and Sales Professionals on staff. The firm assists Fortune 100 and AM Law 100 clients with data forensics, discovery management, and compliance risk assessment. E-Discovery services include early data assessment, ESI and traditional paper processing, and secure hosting.

Altep’s data and process management experts hold a variety of certifications and credentials, including Project Management Professional, EnCase Certified Forensic Examiner, Certified Forensic Computer Examiner, Licensed Private Investigator, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Information Privacy Professional, SNIA Certified Storage Professional, and Advanced Analytics Certification. Find more information about Altep, Inc. at http://www.altep.com, or follow us on twitter @Altep_Inc.