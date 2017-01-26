“Masks have been part ofevery culture since ancient times. I love creating and keeping this art form alive"

Carla Almanza-de Quant – Venetian Mask Maker and Sculptor

MEET THE ARTIST Carla Almanza-deQuant, Sunday February 12th noon to six pm in Los Gatos. Contact 408-640-6628. Carla is an award winning Mask Maker and Sculptor who lived and studied in Italy and has traveled in various countries with her arts. While studying in Florence, Italy at the age of twenty, Carla Almanza-de Quant learned the techniques of Venetian mask-making and Commedia dell’Arte. She studied with Master Mask Maker Professor Agostino Dessi to learn traditional 16th and 17th century technique. Almanza-de Quant incorporates eco-friendly materials into her works by utilizing wood, leaves, roots, flowers, seashells, corals, and leaves. She sculpts in both plaster and papier-mâché, and uses live models to capture the shapes and forms of human bodies. Her visions start in her imagination, and her sculptures magically come alive through her hands. She will reveal and showcase her new Metaphysical Collection of Angels, Fairies and Butterflies designs at the open house.Carla creates on canvases, masks, bottles, wine glasses, vases, candles and custom works.

Choose from her many unique one of a kind masks and visit her historical Commedia dell’Arte mask exhibit. Visit with her about her experiences as a Mask Maker in Italy. Enjoy some of her Sculptures Grand and Small, you will be certain to find something you want to call your own. And talk with her about a workshop. There are opportunities for attendees to have their own one of a kind Venetian Mask to wear, include as home decor, or add to their collection. There will be upcoming Italian Cultural events with the Carnevale theme, fundraisers and parties and be sure to purchase Carla's masks here at Gioia, Villa Montalvo Center for the Arts in Saratoga hosted a wonderfully successful Venetian Masked Carnevale Fundraiser in 2016. Gioia Italian Arts and Products is always opened by appointment in Los Gatos 408-640-6628 or online at http://www.gioiacompany.com

Photos from the mercury news http://photos.mercurynews.com/2013/08/21/photos-venetian-masks-by-carla-almanza-dequant/#3

Book of Carla Almanza-deQuant https://www.mypublisher.com/index/?e=OHm3Q8zJl3QYoBi40UxPDuguWaUlZMfE&showForm=true