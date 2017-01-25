Trump Entertainment Resorts, Inc (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Donald Trump) - 2009 Stock and Bond Certificates with the Trump name on them are extremely collectible.

Scripophily.com LLC, the Internet’s leading buyer and seller of authentic stock and bond certificates, will be offering a Trump Entertainment Resorts, Inc. Stock Certificate and a Trump Taj Mahal Funding, Inc. - 14% First Mortgage Bond at the 16th Annual International Stock and Bond Show in Herndon, Virginia. Both of these certificates are in high demand and have the printed signature of Donald Trump as an officer of the company, and the Taj Mahal Funding certificate has the printed signature of Donald's brother, Robert Trump, as Secretary. Both companies eventually filed for bankruptcy.

The International Stock and Bond Show will have dealers from all over the world and is expected to be the best stock and bond event ever. The location of the show is the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Dulles Airport on 2200 Centerville Road and located just 21 miles from Washington DC (call 800-227-6963). The show starts on Friday, January 27th to Saturday, January 28th, 2017. The show hours are from 9am to 6pm on Friday and from 9am to 4pm on Saturday.

OldCompany.com will be offering Free Old Stock Certificate Research Services ($39.95 Value) to anyone who brings in a certificate to our booth and wants to know what happened to the company. In addition, Bob Kerstein, the Old Stock Detective and founder of Scripophily.com will be offering free assessments of stock and bond certificates as to their collectability.

"Stock certificates make great gifts and make wonderful collectibles especially when they are historically relevant" said Bob Kerstein, Founder of Scripophily.com.

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

