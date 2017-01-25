End-of-January Sale on Tweezer Based Multimeters and SMD Testing Tools

LCR-Reader and the Kelvin Probe Connector Kelvin Probe Connector for LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers allows a quick and accurate complete PCB low frequency impedance testing

Starting January 18th, Siborg is offering up to 20% off their popular test tweezer devices in the LCR-Reader Store and Amazon Sales Channels. This sale will include Smart Tweezers with Blue Tooth communication module and LCR-Reader LCR- and ESR-meters and other testing tools and task kits. The sale will run until January 31st at 11:59PM EST.

LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers have become indispensable tools to those who use them to test and troubleshooting surface mount technology. The sharp tweezers are able to grasp and hold components to a 0201 size, making them ideal for compact PCBs. When the tweezers are in contact with a component, the device is able to determine the type and best test parameters before measuring with high speed and accuracy. All measurement, including main and any secondary impedance values and component type, results are displayed on the built-in OLED display. Each device is portable and easy to use, weighing only 1 oz, with a Li-Ion battery that allows for 10 hours of continuous use.

Smart Tweezers LCR-meter have been the choice model among professionals, especially those on production lines, since their introduction in the early 00’s. This model offers the most features, with extensive menus for customized measurements, and the highest basic accuracy of 0.2%. The 4-way joystick like navigation allows users to easily switch basic settings from the default screen. This model offers features not available on the LCR-Reader, such as offset subtraction, continuity testing and component sorting. Siborg began offering a Bluetooth enabled model in 2016 that remotely records measurement values to computer (using NI LabView) or app (iOS and Android).

Features on Smart Tweezers ST-5S and ST5S-BT:



Automatic and manual L, C, R, ESR, Z and R-DC test modes

0.2% Basic accuracy

NIST traceable calibration certificate

Components sorting

Diode/short testing

Adjustable test signal levels

LCR-Reader has become the best selling model due to its lower price while not sacrificing accuracy. This model offers a 0.5% basic accuracy while still remaining affordable. In the year 2016, Siborg finished development of a new calibration fixture that is able to handle the full range of LCR-Reader measurements; after having this fixture certified by one of Canada’s top calibration houses, Siborg is able to issue traceable calibration for the devices.

Features on LCR-Reader:



Fully automatic and manual L, C, R and ESR measurements

0.5% Basic accuracy

NIST traceable calibration with certificate

Over the past year, Siborg has begun adding more tools and products for testing and troubleshooting surface mount technology. These include adding more accessories and spare parts for LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers, including batteries and spare tips.

Besides Siborg has renovated their online store and began adding more accessories for LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers including batteries and bent tips, as well as task kits that offer customers a discount on pre-bundled devices with accessories. They also began offering more tweezer-based testing equipment, including:

LED Tester Tweezers use a 12VDC output with adjustable current ratings for testing SMD LEDs. This device can also test components, switches, fuses, etc. by being connected to a multimeter using the included cable.

Kelvin Probe Connector for Smart Tweezers and LCR-Reader: a shielded two-wire extension kit that includes 5 attachments. The Probe Station allows testing low-frequency impedance of a whole PCB up to 10 kHz while also extending the reach of the tweezers’ probes. It attaches by removing one of the tweezer tips and replacing with a wire connector. The connector does not introduce any additional parasitics to the original meter configuration.

SMD Multimeter Test Tweezers can be used with any multimeter with jack plugs for tweezer-precision. Simply plug the Test Tweezers in and use as probes; best for components as small as 0402 size.

Don’t miss Siborg’s End-of-January Sale starting January 18th, 2017, in the LCR-Reader Store and Amazon Sales Channels for your chance at up to 20% off. The sale ends January 31st at 11:59 PM EST.

