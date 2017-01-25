105th Anniversary Preview Celebrating 105 years as one of the leading journals in electrical and computer engineering and computer science, the Proceedings of the IEEE will be publishing an exciting lineup of special issues in 2017.

Topics for the 2017 special issues include:

Brain Initiatives – As new research efforts are underway to revolutionize the understanding of the human mind and uncover new ways to treat, prevent and cure brain disorders, this special issue will highlight recent technological advances that monitor and control brain activities to treat neurological diseases from the molecular to systemic levels.

Principles and Applications of Science of Information - Information Science (IS) research has mainly focused on the information-seeking practices of practitioners within various areas of professional work. This special issue explores recent advances in the core principles underlying the science of information and its application to diverse fields. The papers focus on theoretical foundations, algorithms, and detailed application studies.

Bioinformatics of DNA - Despite the advances in sequencing technologies, obtaining DNA sequences remains a challenge. The papers in this special issue describe computational approaches applied to short DNA sequences, providing insights into the biological function at the protein and pathway levels and into evolutionary processes with a broad range of applications to the life sciences.

Additive Manufacturing of Radio-Frequency Components - Additive manufacturing (AM) is a growing field due to the ability to construct previously impossible designs with little to no waste, and with less tooling needed for fabrication. This special issue offers a comprehensive review of the use of additive manufacturing for RF/ microwave applications from its current state to future directions and AM opportunities.

Emerging 3-D Imaging and Display Technologies - 3-D image acquisition and display technology have become critical for many applications such as virtual reality, augmented reality, scientific visualization and engineering design. This special issue will take a theory and application approach, covering systems for emerging 3-D imaging, 3-D visualization, 3-D displays, 3-D TV/video, wearable displays, augmented reality displays, micro 3-D displays, and holographic capture and displays.

Terahertz RF Electronics and System Integration – Engineers are developing technologies for integrated circuits operating at far higher frequencies than ever before. This special issue takes a comprehensive review of all electronics-based approaches to sensor and communication technology development in the terahertz (THz) range of 300 GHz to 10 THz. This special issue spans topics from the current state-of-the-art in silicon- and III-V-based semiconductor devices to advanced guided-wave and radiating structures.

Critical Power Systems Resilience - As a critical infrastructure and in the face of climate change, power systems are expected to be more resilient to high-impact low-probability events. This special issue reviews state-of-the-art research in power grid resilience to enhance its capability to eliminate large-scale and long-term blackouts and service outages, as well as to recover and survive after major weather events or man-made disruptions such as terrorist incidents or cyber-attacks.

Solid-State Drives – The cost and advantages of NAND flash memory have driven 35-mm photographic film, floppy disks and 1-in hard drives to extinction. Due to its compelling price/performance characteristics, NAND flash memory is expanding into hard disk drives and DRAM in the form of solid-state drives (SSDs). This special issue addresses recent advances in the field of SSDs from both the hardware and software perspective.

Spatial Technology and Social Media – The significant development of social media, spatial technologies, remote sensing technologies, and location-aware technologies creates a data avalanche that requires advanced data mining and processing techniques. This special issue highlights the most recent advances in spatial technology and social media, with a focus on the combination of remote sensing data and information coming from social media and geographic information systems (GISs), under a big data processing framework.

Power Electronics in Smart Grid and Renewable Energy Systems - Harvesting energy on a large scale is undoubtedly one of the main challenges of our time. This special issue reviews the state-of-the-art in power electronics research for the smart grid and renewable energy systems. The issue discusses various sources of renewable energy systems such as wind, solar, ocean and geothermal, as well as full cell systems. Other topics include smart grid simulation and control and recent developments of AI techniques in such systems.

Regular papers will complement the special issues of the Proceedings of the IEEE 2017 lineup, providing insights, tutorials and surveys on a broad range of areas and topics. For more information about subscription options or to purchase individual articles from the Proceedings of the IEEE, visit http://www.ieee.org/proceedings.