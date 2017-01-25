Stratford School Students Excel at American Mathematics Competition

It's rewarding to see our students succeed. Proof of our student’s accomplishments culminates with achievements like this.

Students at two Stratford School locations achieved Honors Status at the 2016-2017 American Math Competition (AMC) 8 examination. The AMC 8 is a middle school mathematics examination created to stimulate the development of advanced problem-solving skills while promoting positive attitudes, enthusiasm, and excitement toward continuing the study of mathematics. The competition is sponsored by the Mathematical Association of America (MAA).

Monisha Gupta, senior director of curriculum and instruction at Stratford School, says, "Our students excel in academic competitions every year because of Stratford’s emphasis on excellence, problem-solving and critical thinking. Being challenged by rigorous math problems in class everyday is routine for our students. They welcome and thrive on competition."

The sum of the top three scores ranked students at Stratford Sunnyvale Raynor Middle School and San Jose Middle School in the Honors category. As a result, 20 students at Sunnyvale and 10 students at San Jose have qualified for the opportunity to take the AMC 10, a similar examination for 10th graders. Only the highest-scoring students from AMC 8 proceed to take the AMC 10.

Stratford students participate in the AMC competition annually and have improved their performance each year. This year, Fremont Middle School earned Merit Status while San Francisco Middle School improved its top three Team Score by 30 percent.

“It's rewarding to see our students succeed,” states Sherry Adams, Stratford School co-founder. “Proof of our student’s accomplishments culminates with achievements like this. A solid foundation for learning begins within our preschool classrooms, and many have been with us since their preschool years. We are so proud of the continued successes our students are experiencing as part of AMC 8.”

The Mathematical Association of America created the American Mathematics Competition over 60 years ago. The MAA is the nation’s largest professional society focusing on making mathematics accessible at the undergraduate level. The main goal of the MAA is to advance the mathematical sciences, especially at the collegiate level.

The American Mathematics Competition encourages and challenges students to continue their future mathematics education beyond the high school level. This approach ties directly to Stratford School’s goal of encouraging a child’s natural curiosity through a balanced curriculum emphasizing problem solving and critical thinking skills through STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics).

About Stratford School

Established in 1999, Stratford School is a leading independent private school founded on the belief that education is a significant influence in the life of a child. Stratford offers an accelerated, balanced curriculum from preschool through eighth grade with an emphasis in the areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) that incorporates music, physical education, foreign language and social skills development. Stratford’s goal is to prepare and mentor students for admission to competitive high schools and colleges. All students are provided the necessary tools to excel, and are encouraged to participate actively in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities. Visit http://www.stratfordschools.com for more information.

About the American Mathematics Competition 8

The AMC is a 25-question, 40-minute, multiple-choice examination in middle school mathematics. The exam was created to enhance students’ mathematical problem solving skills. The contest is held annually in November. The contest includes questions that range from easy to extremely difficult, encouraging students to challenge themselves to extend their learning capabilities in mathematics. Visit http://www.maa.org/math-competitions/amc-contests/amc-8 for more information.