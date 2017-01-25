CEOs and Board Members Join Ethisphere for the Global Ethics Summit

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today John Lechleiter of Eli Lilly and Company; Ann Marie Petach of JLL; and Arnold Donald of Carnival Corporation & plc will be among the prominent of faculty for the 9th Annual Global Ethics Summit hosted by Ethisphere Institute March 15-16 in New York City.

Dr. John Lechleiter continues to serve as Chairman of Eli Lilly and Company since 2009 following his retirement as Lilly’s President and CEO at the end of 2016. He joined Lilly in 1979 as a senior organic chemist in process research and development and became head of that department in 1982. In 1984, he began serving as director of pharmaceutical product development for the Lilly Research Centre Limited in Windlesham, England. He later held roles in project management, regulatory affairs, product development and pharma operations. In 2005, he was named Lilly president and chief operating officer and joined the board of directors. He became CEO on April 1, 2008.

Dr. Lechleiter will join the keynote session on “Upholding Values Through ESG Investment” on Wednesday, March 15.

Ann Marie Petach has served as a Member of the Board of Directors for JLL since May of 2015 and Chairman of the Audit Committee since May 2016. Ms. Petach was a senior leader at BlackRock, Inc from 2007-2014, most recently as the co-head of US Client Solutions and the Chief Financial Officer of BlackRock. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2007, Ms. Petach was Vice President, Treasurer at Ford Motor Company, where she worked for the firm in the US, Europe and South America for 23 years. Petach is currently a member of the board of directors of BlackRock’s affiliated companies and she is a trustee, secretary and treasurer of the Financial Accounting Foundation.

Ms. Petach will participate in the plenary session “View from the Board: Profiling Risk Through the Audit Committee” on Wednesday, March 15.

Arnold Donald is President & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc, the largest travel and leisure company in the world. Donald has been President & CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc since 2013. Prior to that he served on the board for 12 years. He currently serves on the board of Bank of America Corporation and Crown Holdings, Inc. Mr. Donald was also Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Executive Leadership Council, a professional network and leadership forum for African-American executives of Fortune 500 companies, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, the largest charitable funder of diabetes research in the world.

Mr. Donald will join the opening keynote panel on “Leadership Through Diversity: Enhancing Company Values and Performance” on Wednesday, March 15.

These leaders join the ranks of past CEOs and Board Members who have shared inspired perspectives at previous Summits including most recently in 2016 which featured Richard Davis (U.S. Bank) Andrea Illy, (illycaffè), Patricia Diaz Dennis (U.S. Steel), V. Ann Hailey (Realogy Holdings), Samuel Di Piazza (JLL and AT&T) and Stanley Bergman (Henry Schein). To see some of the themes previously attacked by these top leaders, the “Best Practices & Key Takeaways” from the 2016 Global Ethics Summit is available for download here: http://insights.ethisphere.com/best-practices-and-key-takeaways-from-the-2016-global-ethics-summit/

“In the pursuit of ethical business practices, leadership from the board of directors and the CEO is absolutely imperative to widely embed and communicate organizational values across a globally diverse set of stakeholders,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “Not only do each of these leaders offer a remarkable set of multi-disciplinary experience, but they are leaders that place a premium on company integrity which places their companies at a business advantage over the competition. Their participation at the Summit further demonstrates their commitment to raising the bar for companies all over the world.”

Join these CEOs, board members and other influencers of company integrity and performance at the Global Ethics Summit on March 15-16, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City: https://globalethicssummit2017.com/. On Tuesday, March 14, Ethisphere will celebrate World’s Most Ethical Companies® at our annual Gala Dinner: https://wmegala.com. Registration is now open for both events.

