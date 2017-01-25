“It truly was a company-wide effort, and being recognized by the Stevie Awards at the company, manager, and team levels is testament to that.”

Infinity, the inside sales agency that rebranded and launched revenue share pricing in 2016, has been named a finalist for three Stevie Awards for Sales categories—including Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year, Sales Manager of the Year, and Telesales Team of the Year.

The recognition comes after a year-long transformation, when Infinity Contact emerged as the rebranded Infinity, a sales agency focused on engaging business-to-business relationships.

“The rebranding was more than a new logo,” says Infinity President and CEO Thomas R. Leidigh. “We’ve launched Buyerlytics®, a new revenue system that raises the bar on what sales teams can achieve.”

The success following the 2016 implementation and launch of Buyerlytics® is what caught the judges’ attention in the competition. Buyerlytics® integrates the components of superior sales, systematizing revenue, and making higher sales targets possible—a New 100% sales target.

Over 2016, Infinity implemented Buyerlytics® for all existing clients, which included a transition to revenue share pricing. As a result of the Buyerlytics® revenue system, Infinity sales teams broke one client’s global sales records and delivered 420% return on investment for another client. All clients have experienced 300% ROI and 100%+ revenue increases.

At the same time, revenue share pricing opened the door for improved compensation for account executives. New pay-for-performance compensation plans combined with enhanced training and analytics decreased time to first sale by 80% and increased the average compensation of account executives by 50%.

“Implementing Buyerlytics® has been a win-win-win for our clients, our company, and our account executives,” says Leidigh. “It truly was a company-wide effort, and being recognized by the Stevie Awards at the company, manager, and team levels is testament to that.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated for Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges.

More than 130 members of seven specialized judging committees will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging. Achieving finalist status ensures Infinity will receive Gold, Silver, or Bronze placement.

Final results will be announced at the 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on February 24.

ABOUT INFINITY

Established in 1996, Infinity provides target market consulting and sales execution to clients who seek to improve inside sales programs. Infinity’s Buyerlytics® revenue system helps clients consistently exceed revenue goals—defining a New 100% sales target.

More about Infinity at https://infinitydelivers.com/