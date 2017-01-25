Charles Ely Named President of FirstService Residential in Houston

Charles Ely, President of FirstService Residential, Houston I believe the company’s national resources and value-added programs, along with well-executed local operations and outstanding service, are the perfect combination for successful community management.

FirstService Residential, the leading property and homeowners association (HOA) management company in Texas, has named Charles Ely president of its Houston market. In his role, Ely will be responsible for leading association management strategy and operations for FirstService Residential in Houston.

“Charles is a welcome addition to the team and will be instrumental in supporting our anticipated growth in the Houston market,” said Cindy Huey, president of the FirstService Residential Texas Region. “His leadership values and track record for building great client relationships and developing high-performing teams is in perfect alignment with our core values, which are the guiding principles that serve to help our associates make a difference every day in the communities we manage.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the areas of finance, business development and operations, Ely has held several progressive leadership roles at industrial products and engineering solutions providers such as Dresser-Rand, a Siemens Business.

When asked why he chose to join FirstService Residential in Houston, Ely stated that he realizes the tremendous industry opportunity in the market and believes the company has the right elements for success.

“I believe the company’s national resources and value-added programs, along with well-executed local operations and outstanding service, are the perfect combination for successful community management,” commented Ely. “I look forward to engaging in all aspects of the business to help drive new operational efficiencies, as well as partnering with new and existing clients to provide exceptional management services.”

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is recognized as the leading and most experienced full-service community association management firm in Texas. For over 25 years, FirstService Residential has continued to provide best-in-class association management solutions and genuinely helpful service to its over 900 properties and communities throughout Texas.

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, COAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/Texas