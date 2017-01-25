Jacobs Law Group founder and managing attorney Neal Jacobs has once again received the prestigious Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating for 2017.

Jacobs has been the Managing Attorney of the firm since its founding in 1999 and his practice focuses on complex corporate, business, and litigation matters. He devotes particular attention to privately held companies and their shareholder and member relations. Jacobs focuses on complex corporate matters involving the rights and obligations of management and the various classes of equity holders and lenders.

Additionally, Jacobs has frequently been called on to solve deadlocks and disputes between ownership groups and to help find business-oriented solutions to joint ownership matters. He provides counsel and representation to privately held companies, founders, entrepreneurs, major and minority shareholders, and private equity funds and venture capital companies.

He is a graduate of Cook College, Rutgers University, where he earned his B.S. in Economics and the Rutgers University School of Law, Camden, where he received his J.D. with Honors.

The AV Preeminent Rating is the highest honor that Martindale-Hubbell gives attorneys. For over a century, the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings have been the gold standard in attorney ratings and are used to identify, evaluate, and select the most appropriate attorney for various legal issues.

About Jacobs Law Group PC – Jacobs Law Group, PC (http://www.jacobslawpc.com) is a boutique litigation-focused law firm based in Philadelphia, with offices in Malvern, Pennsylvania and Voorhees, New Jersey. With the mission to provide a fresh alternative to the traditional large, national law firms, the firm was designed to meet the critical corporate law and litigation needs of middle-market companies and entrepreneurs. After expanding in 2016, the firm now offers specialized litigation support to its insurance, manufacturing and aviation clients. The firm’s legal services are offered in a holistic approach, which includes practical advice and counsel built on an understanding of the specific needs of each client.

# # #