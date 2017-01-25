“Otosense [leverages] an open platform and ecosystem for the larger developer community to create new and compelling user experiences.” Curtis Sasaki, Vice President of Ecosystems, Samsung Electronics

Otosense today announced it has joined the SAMSUNG ARTIK Partner Program, to offer customers a new sound recognition platform that has been optimized, pretested and verified to work with the SAMSUNG ARTIK™ Smart IoT platform.

For the Otosense software platform, the SAMSUNG ARTIK™ platform enables enormous markets such as machine monitoring, smart city and home monitoring applications to grow exponentially. Otosense provides unparalleled expertise in deep learning through their Otosense Edge based software and Otosense Cloud based software, providing the maximum flexibility to for the SAMSUNG ARTIK™ users and Otosense customers.

“We are excited to launch our sound recognition software platform on the SAMSUNG ARTIK platform,” said Sebastien Christian, Founder and CEO of Otosense. “The Samsung team has been exceptional in their ability to not only provide a top notch hardware platform, but a fully integrated solution, ready to take to market immediately.”

The SAMSUNG ARTIK™ Partner Program provides the framework that establishes partnerships as part of the ecosystem pillar of the ARTIK end-to-end platform. For customers and developers looking to accelerate their IoT solution, ARTIK partners offer services and technologies that can help save valuable time during the product development cycle.

“We believe it’s important to provide as many tools and building blocks that work on the SAMSUNG ARTIK platform so that developers can focus on designing the features and breakthrough technologies that set them apart in the market,” said Curtis Sasaki, Vice President of Ecosystems, Samsung Electronics. “Otosense is a great example of this and testament to leveraging an open platform and ecosystem for the larger developer community to create new and compelling user experiences.”

