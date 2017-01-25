Extensis Logo These innovations not only strengthen our suite of solutions, but are extending the reach of font management and DAM to entirely new workflows, audiences and industries.

Extensis® today announced it was a record year for product innovations, putting forth many industry firsts for font management and digital asset management (DAM) solutions. The company saw year over year upticks in business expansion, with particularly notable increases in European markets and global increases in customer renewals.

“2016 was a hallmark year for Extensis,” said Osamu Ikeda, President and CEO of Extensis. “Through the incredible efforts of our development teams and expansion of strategic partnerships, we introduced many industry firsts. These innovations not only strengthen our suite of solutions, but are extending the reach of font management and DAM to entirely new workflows, audiences and industries.”

Key new innovations delivered in 2016 include:



Suitcase TeamSync™, an all-new cloud-based font manager that enables creative teams to securely share font collections. Since its launch in May, more than 2.25 million fonts have been shared via Suitcase TeamSync’s secure cloud repository, saving teams countless hours by eliminating synchronization issues and workflow bottlenecks.

The industry’s first font auto-activation plug-in for Adobe® After Effects®, bringing the power of font management to motion graphics designers via Extensis’ industry leading solutions: Suitcase Fusion®, Suitcase TeamSync and Universal Type Server®.

A new mobile app for Suitcase Fusion 7 and Suitcase TeamSync that connects designer’s font collections to iOS devices, including iPad® and iPhone®.

The first to deliver font auto-activation plug-ins for Adobe® Creative Cloud® 2017 applications, releasing updates simultaneously with Adobe’s launch.

Smart Keywords for Extensis Portfolio™ 2016, one of the only DAM solutions to offer automated keywording through advanced visual recognition technology. Through a partnership with Clarifai, a leader in AI technology, Extensis is propelling DAM forward to save its customers time and resources once spent on manual keywording.

Bridging GeoSpatial Technology with DAM. Extensis teamed up with GeoSpatial leader LizardTech® to integrate MrSID® compression technology into Portfolio 2016, bringing the power of DAM to the Geo industry. In addition to GeoSpatial file support for MrSID, Portfolio 2016 includes the ability to catalogue metadata for files with geospatial referencing information.

In addition to extending its scope through new innovations, Extensis broadened its market reach through new strategic partnerships, including Clarifai, FADEL, LizardTech, Typefi, and After Digital, and active engagement in the International Press Telecom Council (IPTC) and International Association of Information Technology Asset Managers (IAITAM).

The company also saw a year over year uptick in customer renewals and record high customer satisfaction scores. These scores were echoed by third parties in the DAM industry, including Extensis Portfolio being named a KM World Trendsetting Product of 2017 and 2017 Winter High Performer on G2 Crowd (based on customer reviews).

